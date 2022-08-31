Log in
    ASHTY   US0450551009

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(ASHTY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:58 2022-08-30 pm EDT
199.84 USD   -2.52%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Dividend Declaration
PR
08/30ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/26ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Dividend Declaration

08/31/2022 | 06:42am EDT
Ashtead Group plc

31 August 2022

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE – FINAL DIVIDEND

On 14 June 2022, Ashtead Group plc (the “Company”) announced a final dividend of 67.5 US cents per share (“Final Dividend”).

Eligible shareholders will continue to receive their dividends in sterling, unless an election to receive dividends in US dollars (USD) has been completed and registered with the Company’s registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Final Dividend was 26 August 2022 and was communicated to shareholders on 14 June 2022.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Final Dividend in sterling:

Final Dividend declared Exchange rate (GBP/USD) Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in sterling
67.5 US cents per share 1.1784 57.28 pence per share

The dividend will be paid on 9 September 2022 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 12 August 2022.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw – 020 7726 9700


