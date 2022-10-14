Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Ashtead Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASHTY   US0450551009

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(ASHTY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:31 2022-10-14 pm EDT
189.61 USD   -2.26%
12:12pASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/13ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/12ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

10/14/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 14th October 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.    

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 29,000 Shares

Date of transaction: 14th October 2022

Average price paid per Share 4,252 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 4,171 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 4,348 pence

Broker: Citigroup Global Markets Limited           

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 439,711,950 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 11,642,883 ordinary shares in Treasury.         

The figure of 439,711,950 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921675/AHT_Transaction_Summary_14_Oct.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations   +44 (0)20 7726 9700

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
12:12pASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/13ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/12ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/11ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/10ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/10FTSE 100 Closed Lower as Macro Concerns Persist
DJ
10/10BOE's Extra Support Measure Leaves Investors Nervous
DJ
10/10FTSE 100 Falls as Rate Rise Jitters Weigh
DJ
10/10BOE's Extra Support Measures May Have Little Impact
DJ
10/10Sterling Rises as BOE Announces Further Support Measures
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
More recommendations