  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Ashtead Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASHTY   US0450551009

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(ASHTY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:26:01 2023-04-18 pm EDT
239.05 USD   +0.63%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/17ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
FTSE 250 shines but large-caps tepid on Fed bets
AN
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

04/18/2023 | 12:24pm EDT
Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 18th April 2023 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 6,000 Shares

Date of transaction: 18th April 2023

Average price paid per Share 4,788 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 4,751 pence

Highest price paid per Share 4,833 pence

Broker: Citigroup Global Markets Limited             

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 438,541,334 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 12,813,499 ordinary shares in Treasury.      

The figure of 438,541,334 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057204/AHT_Transaction_Summary_18_Apr.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations   +44 (0)20 7726 9700

© PRNewswire 2023
