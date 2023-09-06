Ashtead Group PLC
AGM Statement
6thSeptember 2023
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
(the "Company")
AGM Statement & Results
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 6September 2023 at 11:30am, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll with the required majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. Resolutions 1 to 15 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 16 - 19 were passed as special resolutions.
Issued Share Capital: 438,068,721
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Votes for (including discretionary votes)
% Votes for *
Votes against
% Votes against
Total no. of votes validly cast
% of Issued Share Capital voted
Votes
withheld **
1.
That the accounts for the year ended 30 April 2023, the directors' report and the auditors' report be adopted.
328,942,654
99.97
110,014
0.03
329,052,668
75.11%
2,437,681
2.
That the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 30 April 2023 be approved.
319,772,680
96.60
11,241,935
3.40
331,014,615
75.56%
475,734
3.
That the final dividend recommended by the directors of 85 cents
per ordinary share for the year ended 30 April 2023 be declared payable on 12 September 2023 to holders of ordinary shares registered at the close of business on 11 August 2023.
331,081,936
100.00
1,496
0.00
331,083,432
75.58%
406,917
4.
That Paul Walker be re-elected as a director.
301,708,636
91.13
29,370,573
8.87
331,079,209
75.58%
411,140
5.
That Brendan Horgan be re-elected as a director.
331,065,464
100.00
13,696
0.00
331,079,160
75.58%
411,189
6.
That Michael Pratt be re-elected as a director.
330,135,236
99.71
943,704
0.29
331,078,940
75.58%
411,409
7.
That Angus Cockburn be re-elected as a director.
324,550,205
98.03
6,528,405
1.97
331,078,610
75.58%
411,739
8.
That Lucinda Riches be re-elected as a director.
316,147,326
95.49
14,935,286
4.51
331,082,612
75.58%
407,737
9.
That Tanya Fratto be re-elected as a director.
323,397,405
97.68
7,681,204
2.32
331,078,609
75.58%
411,740
10.
That Lindsley Ruth be re-elected as a director.
323,618,322
98.05
6,446,299
1.95
330,064,621
75.35%
1,425,728
11.
That Jill Easterbrook re-elected as a director.
322,299,399
97.35
8,779,810
2.65
331,079,209
75.58%
411,140
12.
That Renata Ribeiro be elected as a director.
324,671,372
98.06
6,407,837
1.94
331,079,209
75.58%
411,140
13.
That PwC be appointed as auditor of the Company.
329,124,396
99.41
1,946,364
0.59
331,070,760
75.58%
419,589
14.
That the audit committee be authorised to agree the remuneration of the auditor of the Company.
330,987,896
99.97
89,479
0.03
331,077,375
75.58%
412,974
15.
That the directors are authorised to allot the shares under section 551 (1) (a) and (b) of the Companies Act 2006.
316,711,862
95.66
14,354,965
4.34
331,066,827
75.57%
423,522
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Votes for (including discretionary votes)
% Votes for *
Votes against
% Votes against
Total no. of votes validly cast
% of Issued Share Capital voted
Votes
withheld **
16.
That the directors be empowered to disapply the provisions of section 561 (1) to (6) of the Companies Act 2006.
328,360,336
99.22
2,567,929
0.78
330,928,265
75.54%
562,084
17.
That the directors be empowered to issue shares on a non
pre-emptive basis.
325,659,301
98.41
5,266,423
1.59
330,925,724
75.54%
564,625
18.
That the directors be authorised to make market purchases of the Company's shares under section 701 of the Companies Act.
321,823,149
97.25
9,114,968
2.75
330,938,117
75.54%
552,232
19.
That a general meeting other than an annual general meeting
may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
319,641,874
96.55
11,434,120
3.45
331,075,994
75.58%
414,355
* Includes discretionary votes
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
Following the 2022 AGM, the Company responded to the level of support for the directors' remuneration report and the re-election of Lucinda Riches resolutions being below 80% by conducting an engagement with those institutional shareholders identified as voting against the resolutions. The outcome of this engagement was detailed in an RNS dated 3 March 2023 and in the Company's 2023 Annual Report.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolutions have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
