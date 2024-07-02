Ashtead Group plc

2 July 2024

 

 

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

 

Director / PDMR Shareholding

 

 

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Renata Ribeiro

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

 Ashtead Group plc

b)

LEI

2138007UTBN8X9K1A235

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.10p

 

 

GB0000536739

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£52.7281

160

d)

Aggregated information

-      Volume

 

-      Price

 

-      Total

 

160

 

£52.7281

 

£8,436.50

e)

Date of the transaction

1 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

  

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

Enquiries

 

Ashtead Group

Contact: Alan Porter - 0207 726 9700

 