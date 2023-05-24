Advanced search
    ASHTY   US0450551009

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(ASHTY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:03:10 2023-05-24 pm EDT
239.81 USD   -3.11%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ashtead Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

05/24/2023 | 11:59am EDT
Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 24th May 2023 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to $500m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 2nd May 2023.

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 6,000 Shares

Date of transaction: 24th May 2023

Average price paid per Share: 4,777 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 4,723 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 4,829 pence

Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited  

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 438,397,438 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 12,957,395 ordinary shares in Treasury.             

The figure of 438,397,438 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

Ashtead Transaction Summary 24 May '23.pdf

For further information, please contact:

 

Ashtead Group plc

 

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations 

+44 (0)20 7726 9700

 

 

 

 

 



Ashtead Transaction Summary 24 May 23

