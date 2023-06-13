Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Ashtead Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASHTY   US0450551009

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(ASHTY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:35:38 2023-06-13 pm EDT
272.66 USD   -1.21%
12:25pAshtead Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:07pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.3% Lifted by Miners, Oil Stocks, While US Inflation Eases
DJ
09:26aFewer Investors See Euro as Undervalued, More See Sterling as Undervalued
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ashtead Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

06/13/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 13th June 2023 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to $500m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 2nd May 2023.

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 5,000 Shares

Date of transaction: 13th June 2023

Average price paid per Share: 5,378 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 5,292 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 5,422 pence

Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited                        

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 438,326,438 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 13,028,395 ordinary shares in Treasury.      

The figure of 438,326,438 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

Ashtead Transaction Summary 13 June'23.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations   +44 (0)20 7726 9700


Ashtead Transaction Summary 13 June 23

© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
12:25pAshtead Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:07pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.3% Lifted by Miners, Oil Stocks, While US Inflation Eases
DJ
09:26aFewer Investors See Euro as Undervalued, More See Sterling as Undervalued
DJ
04:42aAshtead Group Sees Fiscal 2023 Revenue, Profit Growth Driven By US Expansion
MT
04:30aTranscript : Ashtead Group plc, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 13, 2023
CI
03:46aUK jobs and pay raise expectations of rate hike
AN
03:44aAshtead annual profit and revenue outperform expectations
AN
02:52aHigher call after surprise fall in UK unemployment
AN
02:37aAshtead 4Q Pretax Profit Rose on Increased Rental Revenue
DJ
02:26aUK's Ashtead Posts Higher FY23 Profit, Revenue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer