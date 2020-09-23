Log in
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC    AHT   GB0000536739

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(AHT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/23 06:24:27 am
2861.5 GBX   +2.01%
06:03aASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Directorate Update
PR
02:30aPAUL WALKER : RELX Names Paul Walker as Next Chair
DJ
09/21ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Directorate Update
PR
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Directorate Update

09/23/2020 | 06:03am EDT

Ashtead Group plc

23rdSeptember 2020

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Directorate Update

In accordance with LR 9.6.14R, Ashtead Group plc (“the Company”) has been informed that Paul Walker, the Chair of the Company, will be stepping down as Chair of Halma plc by July 2021 having served as a non-executive director and Chair since 2013.

The Company has also been informed that Paul Walker will succeed Sir Anthony Habgood as Chair of RELX plc and it is expected that he will take up this new role in the first half of 2021.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700


© PRNewswire 2020
