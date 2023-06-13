Ashtead : Audited results for the year and unaudited results for the fourth quarter ended 30 April 2023

13 June 2023 Audited results for the year and unaudited results for the fourth quarter ended 30 April 2023 Fourth quarter Year 2023 2022 Growth1 2023 2022 Growth1 $m $m % $m $m % Revenue 2,444 2,078 19% 9,667 7,962 24% Rental revenue 2,126 1,875 15% 8,698 7,235 22% EBITDA 1,074 900 20% 4,412 3,609 24% Operating profit 575 445 30% 2,522 1,948 30% Adjusted2 profit before taxation 496 418 19% 2,273 1,824 26% Profit before taxation 466 386 21% 2,156 1,668 30% Adjusted2 earnings per share 84.3¢ 72.0¢ 18% 388.5¢ 307.1¢ 27% Earnings per share 79.1¢ 66.5¢ 19% 368.4¢ 280.9¢ 32% Full-yearhighlights3 Record performance with ongoing momentum in robust end markets

Group revenue up 24%1; US rental revenue up 24%

Adjusted2 earnings per share increased 27% to 388.5¢ (2022: 307.1¢)

165 locations added in North America

$3.8bn of capital invested in the business (2022: $2.4bn)

$1.1bn spent on 50 bolt-on acquisitions (2022: $1.3bn)

Net debt to EBITDA leverage1,3 of 1.6 times (2022: 1.5 times)
Proposed final dividend of 85.0¢, making 100.0¢ for the full year (2022: 80.0¢)

Trading results Revenue EBITDA Profit1 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 UK in £m 684.8 725.7 192.2 214.6 65.0 86.8 Canada in C$m 827.1 626.0 337.0 281.4 167.4 143.6 US 8,222.4 6,477.0 3,955.3 3,120.6 2,464.7 1,852.3 UK in $m 822.8 986.3 231.0 291.7 78.1 118.0 Canada in $m 622.1 499.0 253.5 224.3 125.9 114.4 Group central costs - - (28.0) (27.2) (29.0) (28.3) 9,667.3 7,962.3 4,411.8 3,609.4 2,639.7 2,056.4 Net financing costs (366.2) (232.6) Adjusted profit before tax 2,273.5 1,823.8 Amortisation (117.7) (108.6) Exceptional items - (47.1) Profit before taxation 2,155.8 1,668.1 Taxation charge (538.1) (417.0) Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 1,617.7 1,251.1 Margins US 48.1% 48.2% 30.0% 28.6% UK 28.1% 29.6% 9.5% 12.0% Canada 40.7% 45.0% 20.2% 22.9% Group 45.6% 45.3% 27.3% 25.8% 1 Segment result presented is adjusted operating profit. Group revenue increased 21% (24% at constant currency) to $9,667m during the year (2022: $7,962m). This revenue growth, combined with strong operational execution, resulted in adjusted profit before tax increasing 25% to $2,273m (2022: $1,824m). In the US, rental only revenue of $5,879m (2022: $4,782m) was 23% higher than the prior year, representing continued market outperformance and demonstrating the benefits of our strategy of growing our Specialty businesses and broadening our end markets. Organic growth (same-store and greenfields) was 18%, while bolt-ons since 1 May 2021 contributed 5% of rental only revenue growth. In the year, our General Tool business grew 21%, while our Specialty businesses grew 29%. Rental only revenue growth has been driven by both volume and rate improvement in what continues to be a good rate environment. Rental revenue increased 24% to $7,503m (2022: $6,042m). US total revenue, including new and used equipment, merchandise and consumable sales, increased 27% to $8,222m (2022: $6,477m). The UK business generated rental only revenue of £429m, up 6% on the prior year (2022: £403m). Excluding the impact of the work for the Department of Health, which ended during the first quarter of 2022/23, rental only revenue increased 22%. Bolt-ons since 1 May 2021 contributed 9% of this growth. Rental revenue increased 3% to £559m (2022: £544m) or 26% excluding the impact of the work for the Department of Health. Total revenue decreased 6% to £685m (2022: £726m) reflecting the high level of sales revenue associated with the work for the Department of Health, which overall accounted for only c. 4% of revenue in the year, compared with c. 30% of revenue last year. 3

Canada's rental only revenue increased 20% to C$548m (2022: C$456m). Markets are robust and the major part of the Canadian business is growing in a similar manner to the US with strong volume growth and rate improvement, in a good rate environment. As highlighted previously, the lighting, grip and lens business was affected by market uncertainty, with the threat earlier this financial year of strikes by production staff in Vancouver, resulting in productions being delayed or moved elsewhere. Rental revenue increased 22% to C$696m (2022: C$569m), while Canada's total revenue was C$827m (2022: C$626m). In common with many businesses, we have faced inflationary pressures across most cost lines, but particularly in relation to labour, transportation and fuel. However, our strong performance on rate, combined with operating efficiencies and inherent economies of scale, has enabled us to navigate this inflationary environment, driving strong revenue and profit growth in the US. As expected, US rental revenue drop through to EBITDA has improved as we have progressed through the year, and in the fourth quarter was 54%, resulting in drop through of 50% for the year. This contributed to an EBITDA margin of 48.1% (2022: 48.2%) and a 33% increase in segment profit to $2,465m (2022: $1,852m) at a margin of 30.0% (2022: 28.6%). The UK remains focused on delivering operational efficiency and improving returns in the business. However, this year has been one of transition as we redeployed assets dedicated to the Department of Health testing centres elsewhere in the business, resulting in lower fleet utilisation than last year. While we have managed to improve rental rates during the year, this has been insufficient to offset the inflation impact on the cost base. These factors, combined with a £4m charge to impair a convertible loan note due from Britishvolt, which entered administration in January, contributed to the UK generating an EBITDA margin of 28.1% (2022: 29.6%) and a segment profit of £65m (2022: £87m) at a margin of 9.5% (2022: 12.0%). Our Canadian business continues to develop and enhance its performance as it invests to expand its network and broaden its markets. However, this ongoing investment, including greenfields, acquisitions and the infrastructure of the business, combined with drag from the lighting, grip and lens business, contributed to an EBITDA margin of 40.7% (2022: 45.0%) and a segment profit of C$167m (2022: C$144m) at a margin of 20.2% (2022: 22.9%). Overall, Group adjusted operating profit increased to $2,640m (2022: $2,056m), up 29% at constant exchange rates. After increased net financing costs of $366m (2022: $233m), reflecting higher average debt levels and the higher interest rate environment, Group adjusted profit before tax was $2,273m (2022: $1,824m). After a tax charge of 25% (2022: 25%) of the adjusted pre-tax profit, adjusted earnings per share increased 27% at constant currency to 388.5ȼ (2022: 307.1ȼ). Statutory profit before tax was $2,156m (2022: $1,668m). This is after amortisation of $118m (2022: $109m) and, in the prior year, exceptional interest costs of $47m. Included within the total tax charge is a tax credit of $30m (2022: $39m) which relates to the amortisation of intangibles and in the prior year exceptional items. As a result, basic earnings per share were 368.4¢ (2022: 280.9¢). Capital expenditure and acquisitions Capital expenditure for the year was $3,772m gross and $3,105m net of disposal proceeds (2022: $2,397m gross and $2,032m net). This was slightly ahead of our plans as we took delivery of c. $100m of planned first quarter 2023/24 deliveries early. Accordingly, we have reduced our plan for 2023/24 by $100m. As a result, the Group's rental fleet at 30 April 2023 at cost was $16bn and our average fleet age is now 35 months (2022: 40 months). We invested $1,146m (2022: $1,274m) including acquired borrowings in 50 bolt-on acquisitions during the year as we continue to both expand our footprint and diversify our end markets. Further details are provided in Note 16. Since the period end, we have invested a further $237m in bolt-ons. Reflecting the early first quarter fleet deliveries, our plan for 2023/24 now is for gross capital expenditure to be in the range of $3.9 - 4.3bn. 4