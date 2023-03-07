Ashtead Group 3Q Pretax Profit Rose as Revenue Beat Consensus; Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Ashtead Group PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit rose as revenue beat consensus for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, and that full-year results will be ahead of the board's expectations.

The London-listed specialist subsea equipment-rental group said that for the quarter ended Jan. 31 pretax profit was $505.1 million compared with a pretax profit of $392.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Revenue rose to $2.43 billion from $2 billion in the year-prior period. Revenue consensus was $2.33 billion, taken from FactSet and based on three analysts' forecasts.

Rental revenue in the period rose 21% to $2.19 billion.

In the nine months ended Jan. 31, the company made a pretax profit of $1.69 billion compared with $1.28 billion the year before.

Nine-month revenue was $7.22 billion compared with $5.88 billion the previous year.

The company said it expected fiscal 2023 capital expenditure to be ahead of guidance of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion. Gross capital expenditure for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the $4.0 billion to $4.4 billion range.

"Our business is performing well with clear momentum in strong end markets, which are enhanced by the increasing number of mega projects and recent U.S. legislative acts ," the company said.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 0239ET