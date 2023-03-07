Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ashtead Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AHT   GB0000536739

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(AHT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:08:49 2023-03-07 am EST
5912.00 GBX   +2.89%
02:40aAshtead Group 3Q Pretax Profit Rose as Revenue Beat Consensus; Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance
DJ
02:23aEquipment rental firm Ashtead hikes capital spend on U.S. mega projects
RE
02:22aAshtead Group Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Profit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ashtead Group 3Q Pretax Profit Rose as Revenue Beat Consensus; Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

03/07/2023 | 02:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony O. Goriainoff


Ashtead Group PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit rose as revenue beat consensus for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, and that full-year results will be ahead of the board's expectations.

The London-listed specialist subsea equipment-rental group said that for the quarter ended Jan. 31 pretax profit was $505.1 million compared with a pretax profit of $392.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Revenue rose to $2.43 billion from $2 billion in the year-prior period. Revenue consensus was $2.33 billion, taken from FactSet and based on three analysts' forecasts.

Rental revenue in the period rose 21% to $2.19 billion.

In the nine months ended Jan. 31, the company made a pretax profit of $1.69 billion compared with $1.28 billion the year before.

Nine-month revenue was $7.22 billion compared with $5.88 billion the previous year.

The company said it expected fiscal 2023 capital expenditure to be ahead of guidance of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion. Gross capital expenditure for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the $4.0 billion to $4.4 billion range.

"Our business is performing well with clear momentum in strong end markets, which are enhanced by the increasing number of mega projects and recent U.S. legislative acts ," the company said.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 0239ET

All news about ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
02:40aAshtead Group 3Q Pretax Profit Rose as Revenue Beat Consensus; Raises Fiscal Year 2023 ..
DJ
02:23aEquipment rental firm Ashtead hikes capital spend on U.S. mega projects
RE
02:22aAshtead Group Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Profit
MT
01:56aUK retail sales hold up better than expected
AN
12:15aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher Ahead of Fed Powell's Te..
DJ
03/06Stocks down ahead of Fed Chair Powell's report
AN
03/03UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
03/02UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
03/01UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/28UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 766 M 9 343 M 9 343 M
Net income 2023 1 290 M 1 552 M 1 552 M
Net Debt 2023 6 430 M 7 735 M 7 735 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,7x
Yield 2023 1,31%
Capitalization 25 151 M 30 259 M 30 259 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
EV / Sales 2024 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 23 660
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ashtead Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5 746,00 GBX
Average target price 6 056,55 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brendan Horgan Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Michael Pratt CFO, Treasurer & Executive Director
Paul Ashton Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Lucinda Jane Riches Independent Non-Executive Director
Tanya D. Fratto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC21.74%30 259
UNITED RENTALS33.65%33 263
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.9.53%15 401
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.17.38%10 886
AIR LEASE CORPORATION13.43%4 834
HERC HOLDINGS INC.10.51%4 235