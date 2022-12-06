Advanced search
    AHT   GB0000536739

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(AHT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:08 2022-12-06 am EST
5210.00 GBX   +3.46%
02:56aLONDON BRIEFING: Ashtead raises annual guidance after strong half
AN
02:38aAshtead Group Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance After Increased 2Q Profit
DJ
02:25aAshtead Group Boosts FY23 Outlook As Interim Profit Jumps On Strong End Markets
MT
Ashtead Group Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance After Increased 2Q Profit

12/06/2022 | 02:38am EST
By Kyle Morris


Ashtead Group PLC said Tuesday that it now sees full-year results ahead of previous expectations after pretax profit in the second quarter rose thanks to momentum in its end markets.

Rental revenue for the full year is now seen rising by 18%-21% compared with the previous expectation of a 15%-17% increase.

The U.K. equipment rental company made a pretax profit for the second quarter ended Oct. 31 of $658 million compared with $474 million a year prior.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $1.21 billion compared with $972 million.

Revenue rose to $2.54 billion from $2.03 billion a year before. Rental revenue for the quarter was $2.31 billion.

"Our business is performing well with clear momentum in robust end markets. We are in a position of strength and, with increased market clarity, have the operational flexibility to capitalize on the opportunities arising from the market and economic environment we face, including supply chain constraints, inflation and labour scarcity, all factors driving ongoing structural change," Chief Executive Brendan Horgan said.

The company declared an interim dividend of 15 cents a share, up from 12.5 cents a year earlier.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 0237ET

