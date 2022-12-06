Ashtead Group Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance After Increased 2Q Profit

By Kyle Morris

Ashtead Group PLC said Tuesday that it now sees full-year results ahead of previous expectations after pretax profit in the second quarter rose thanks to momentum in its end markets.

Rental revenue for the full year is now seen rising by 18%-21% compared with the previous expectation of a 15%-17% increase.

The U.K. equipment rental company made a pretax profit for the second quarter ended Oct. 31 of $658 million compared with $474 million a year prior.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $1.21 billion compared with $972 million.

Revenue rose to $2.54 billion from $2.03 billion a year before. Rental revenue for the quarter was $2.31 billion.

"Our business is performing well with clear momentum in robust end markets. We are in a position of strength and, with increased market clarity, have the operational flexibility to capitalize on the opportunities arising from the market and economic environment we face, including supply chain constraints, inflation and labour scarcity, all factors driving ongoing structural change," Chief Executive Brendan Horgan said.

The company declared an interim dividend of 15 cents a share, up from 12.5 cents a year earlier.

