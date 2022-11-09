Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ashtead Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AHT   GB0000536739

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(AHT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-08 am EST
4900.00 GBX   +1.58%
02:41aAshtead Group Shareholder Arab Petroleum Sells 4.8 Million Shares at 260P Each
DJ
11/08Arab Petroleum Investments To Sell 6% Stake In Ashtead Technology Via Secondary Placing
MT
10/31ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ashtead Group Shareholder Arab Petroleum Sells 4.8 Million Shares at 260P Each

11/09/2022 | 02:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ian Walker


Numis Securities Ltd. said Wednesday that it has placed 4.8 million ordinary shares of Ashtead Group PLC on behalf of Arab Petroleum Investments Corp. at 260 pence each, as first flagged late Tuesday.

The investment management company on Tuesday said it was placing the shares on behalf of Arab Petroleum via a bookbuild program.

The placing price is a 15% discount to Tuesday's closing price of 305.0 pence.

Following the sale, Arab Petroleum will indirectly own 7.6 million Ashtead shares, or 9.5% of its issued share capital.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 0240ET

All news about ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
02:41aAshtead Group Shareholder Arab Petroleum Sells 4.8 Million Shares at 260P Each
DJ
11/08Arab Petroleum Investments To Sell 6% Stake In Ashtead Technology Via Secondary Placing
MT
10/31ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/12ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/10FTSE 100 Closed Lower as Macro Concerns Persist
DJ
10/10BOE's Extra Support Measure Leaves Investors Nervous
DJ
10/10FTSE 100 Falls as Rate Rise Jitters Weigh
DJ
10/10BOE's Extra Support Measures May Have Little Impact
DJ
10/10Sterling Rises as BOE Announces Further Support Measures
DJ
10/10FTSE 100 Seen Lower Again as U.S. Jobs Data Boosts Rate-Rise Bets
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 075 M 9 338 M 9 338 M
Net income 2023 1 346 M 1 557 M 1 557 M
Net Debt 2023 6 874 M 7 948 M 7 948 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 1,61%
Capitalization 21 477 M 24 835 M 24 835 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
EV / Sales 2024 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 22 807
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ashtead Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 4 900,00 GBX
Average target price 5 680,42 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brendan Horgan Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Michael Pratt CFO, Treasurer & Executive Director
Paul Ashton Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Lucinda Jane Riches Independent Non-Executive Director
Tanya D. Fratto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-17.54%24 835
UNITED RENTALS-1.34%22 386
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-12.99%13 720
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.16.14%9 609
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-19.72%3 938
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED5.13%3 720