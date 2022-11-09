Ashtead Group Shareholder Arab Petroleum Sells 4.8 Million Shares at 260P Each

By Ian Walker

Numis Securities Ltd. said Wednesday that it has placed 4.8 million ordinary shares of Ashtead Group PLC on behalf of Arab Petroleum Investments Corp. at 260 pence each, as first flagged late Tuesday.

The investment management company on Tuesday said it was placing the shares on behalf of Arab Petroleum via a bookbuild program.

The placing price is a 15% discount to Tuesday's closing price of 305.0 pence.

Following the sale, Arab Petroleum will indirectly own 7.6 million Ashtead shares, or 9.5% of its issued share capital.

