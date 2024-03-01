Ashtead Group PLC - US-focused industrial equipment rental - Appoints the chief executive officer of Birmingham, England-based engineering company IMI PLC, Roy Twite, to board as non-executive director. Ashtead Group Chair Paul Walker says: "We are delighted to welcome Roy to the Ashtead board. Roy brings a wealth of plc experience and expertise which will further strengthen the Ashtead board as the business commences its next strategic plan". Announcement comes on the same day as IMI reported its fourth year of profit growth and a 10% hike in the total dividend. IMI's pretax profit grew 6.0% to GBP302 million in 2023 from GBP285 million in 2022.

Current Ashtead Group stock price: 5,708.00 pence each, up 0.5% on Friday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 2.7%

Current IMI stock price: 1,709.00p each, down 1.4%

12-month change: up 8.2%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.