    AHT   GB0000536739

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(AHT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:48:59 2023-01-25 am EST
5062.00 GBX   +0.16%
06:40aAshtead Group prices USD750 million senior note offering
AN
03:16aAshtead Group Prices $750 Million of Notes Due 2033
MT
01/24Moody's Maintains Ashtead's Ratings On Resilient Business Model, Strong Market Position
MT
Ashtead Group prices USD750 million senior note offering

01/25/2023 | 06:40am EST
Ashtead Group PLC - London-based industrial equipment rental company focused on the US - Prices USD750 million in 5.550% senior, unsecured notes, due 2033 at 99.767% of face value. The offer via Ashtead Capital Inc closes on Monday next week. The funds will be used to repay some other borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

Current stock price: 5,066.00 pence

12-month change: up 2.7%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 7 723 M 9 523 M 9 523 M
Net income 2023 1 284 M 1 583 M 1 583 M
Net Debt 2023 6 383 M 7 872 M 7 872 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 22 130 M 27 289 M 27 289 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,69x
EV / Sales 2024 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 23 660
Free-Float 96,2%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 054,00 GBX
Average target price 6 033,41 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Managers and Directors
Brendan Horgan Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Michael Pratt CFO, Treasurer & Executive Director
Paul Ashton Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Lucinda Jane Riches Independent Non-Executive Director
Tanya D. Fratto Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC7.08%27 289
UNITED RENTALS10.80%27 294
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.8.88%15 352
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.3.87%9 801
AIR LEASE CORPORATION15.33%4 889
HERC HOLDINGS INC.11.09%4 278