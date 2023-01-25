Ashtead Group prices USD750 million senior note offering

Ashtead Group PLC - London-based industrial equipment rental company focused on the US - Prices USD750 million in 5.550% senior, unsecured notes, due 2033 at 99.767% of face value. The offer via Ashtead Capital Inc closes on Monday next week. The funds will be used to repay some other borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

Current stock price: 5,066.00 pence

12-month change: up 2.7%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

