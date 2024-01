Ashtead Group PLC - London-based industrial equipment rental company operating in UK, US and Canada - Prices offer of USD850 million in 10-year senior debt notes at 99.611% of face value. The notes have a coupon of 5.8% and are due in 2034. The bond offer closes on Monday.

Current stock price: 5,228.00 pence

12-month change: down 0.8%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

