Ashtead : Unaudited results for the half year and second quarter results ended 31 October 2021

7 December 2021 Unaudited results for the half year and second quarter results ended 31 October 2021 Second quarter First half 2021 2020 Growth1 2021 2020 Growth1 $m $m % $m $m % Revenue 2,032 1,754 15% 3,884 3,258 18% Rental revenue 1,876 1,579 18% 3,545 2,931 20% EBITDA 972 860 12% 1,832 1,545 18% Operating profit 577 471 22% 1,053 783 34% Adjusted2 profit before taxation 542 426 27% 979 687 42% Profit before taxation 474 405 17% 890 646 38% Adjusted2 earnings per share 90.9¢ 70.2¢ 29% 162.4¢ 113.6¢ 43% Earnings per share 79.5¢ 66.6¢ 19% 147.5¢ 106.7¢ 38% Half year highlights3 Record first half performance with clear momentum across the business

We now expect full year results ahead of our previous expectations Calculated at constant exchange rates applying current period exchange rates. Adjusted results are stated before exceptional items and amortisation. Throughout this announcement we refer to a number of alternative performance measures which provide additional useful information. The directors have adopted these to provide additional information on the underlying trends, performance and position of the Group. The alternative performance measures are not defined by IFRS and therefore may not be directly comparable with other companies' alternative performance measures, but are defined and reconciled in the Glossary on page 34. 1

Ashtead's chief executive, Brendan Horgan, commented: "The Group's strong performance continues with rental revenue up 20% for the half year over the prior year, but more importantly up 14% when compared with the first half of 2019/20, both at constant currency. This market outperformance across the business is only possible through the dedication of our team members who deliver for all our stakeholders every day, while ensuring our leading value of safety remains at the forefront of all we do. Sunbelt 3.0 has been embraced by the business and we are making good progress across all actionable components. In the period, we invested $1.2bn in capital across existing locations and greenfields and $428m on 10 bolt-on acquisitions, adding a combined total of 58 locations in North America. We have a healthy bolt-on pipeline and have already spent a further $320m in the third quarter. This investment takes advantage of the ongoing structural growth opportunity that we continue to see in the business as we seek to deliver on our strategic priorities to grow general tool and amplify specialty. Our business has strong momentum in supportive markets. The benefit we derive from the diversity of our products, services and end markets, our investment in technology and ongoing structural change, enhanced by the environmental and social aspects of ESG, enables the Board to look to the future with confidence. Notwithstanding the volatility that continues to arise from Covid, the fundamentals of our business are strong and we now expect full year performance to be ahead of our previous expectations."

Forward looking statements This announcement contains forward looking statements. These have been made by the directors in good faith using information available up to the date on which they approved this report. The directors can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Due to the inherent uncertainties, including both business and economic risk factors underlying such forward looking statements, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. Except as required by law or regulation, the directors undertake no obligation to update any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Change in presentational currency Effective from 1 May 2021, the Group changed its presentational currency from sterling to US dollars to allow for greater transparency in the Group's performance for investors and other stakeholders and to reduce exchange rate volatility in reported figures, given that c. 80% of the Group's revenue and c. 90% of the Group's operating profit originate in US dollars. Accordingly, the Group's financial statements within this announcement are presented in US dollars. Further details were provided in our announcement 'Change in presentational currency' released on 15 June 2021 and in the Group's Annual Report & Accounts 2021, available via the Company's website at www.ashtead-group.com. First half trading results Revenue EBITDA Profit1 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 UK in £m 368.4 272.6 115.3 86.0 53.8 20.0 Canada in C$m 310.0 220.2 147.6 92.9 81.1 33.2 US 3,124.1 2,746.9 1,567.1 1,373.7 969.4 781.6 UK in $m 510.5 347.8 159.8 109.7 74.5 25.5 Canada in $m 249.4 163.7 118.7 69.1 65.3 24.7 Group central costs - - (13.5) (7.7) (14.1) (8.2) 3,884.0 3,258.4 1,832.1 1,544.8 1,095.1 823.6 Net financing costs (116.5) (137.0) Profit before exceptional items, amortisation and tax 978.6 686.6 Amortisation (41.7) (40.8) Exceptional items (47.1) - Profit before taxation 889.8 645.8 Taxation charge (231.1) (168.0) Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 658.7 477.8 Margins US 50.2% 50.0% 31.0% 28.5% UK 31.3% 31.5% 14.6% 7.3% Canada 47.6% 42.2% 26.2% 15.1% Group 47.2% 47.4% 28.2% 25.3% 1 Segment result presented is adjusted operating profit. Group revenue increased 19% (18% at constant currency) to $3,884m in the first half (2020: $3,258m) against COVID-19 affected comparatives. This revenue growth, combined with strong operational execution, resulted in adjusted profit before tax increasing 43% to $979m (2020: $687m). In the US, rental only revenue of $2,342m (2020: $2,025m) was 16% higher than the prior year (and 9% higher than 2019), representing continued market outperformance and demonstrating the benefits of our strategy of growing our specialty businesses and broadening our end markets. In the first half, our general tool business grew 13%, from the depressed activity levels in the prior year, while our specialty businesses, which grew throughout last year, grew 23%. While rental revenue growth has been driven by volume, it has benefitted from improved rates in what is a better rate environment than we have seen for a number of years. We estimate that hurricane efforts contributed $60-65m of revenue in the second quarter. US total revenue, including new and used equipment, merchandise and consumable sales, increased 14% to $3,124m (2020: $2,747m). 3

The UK business generated rental only revenue of £203m, up 18% on the prior year (2020: £172m). While our performance continues to benefit from our essential support to the Department of Health in its COVID-19 response efforts, our core business is performing strongly and is benefitting from the operational improvements in the business which are ongoing. Total revenue increased 35% to £368m (2020: £273m) reflecting the higher level of ancillary and sales revenue associated with the work for the Department of Health, which accounted for c. 32% of UK revenue in the half year. We are supporting c.500 testing sites at the moment, which we expect to continue through the winter before reducing significantly in Spring 2022. Canada's rental only revenue increased 47% to C$233m (2020: C$159m). This rate of growth reflects, in part, the depressed comparatives last year, when lock-downs affected Canada more severely than the US and our lighting, grip and studios business generated minimal revenue in the March to July 2020 timeframe as most film and TV production activities ceased. Canada's total revenue was C$310m (2020: C$220m). Last year, we took action to reduce operating costs and eliminate discretionary expenditure in all our markets. While we continue to maintain a focus on the cost base, a number of these costs have returned to the business, reflecting the increased activity levels. In addition, we continue to invest in our technology platform and face inflationary pressures, particularly in relation to labour, transportation and fuel costs. As a result, in the US, 44% of the rental revenue increase dropped through to EBITDA. This contributed to a reported EBITDA margin of 50% (2020: 50%) and a 24% increase in segment profit to $969m (2020: $782m) at a margin of 31% (2020: 28%). The UK business continues to be focused on delivering operational efficiency and improving returns in the business, while continuing to support the Department of Health. These factors contributed to an EBITDA margin of 31% (2020: 32%) and a segment profit of £54m (2020: £20m) at a margin of 15% (2020: 7%). The development of our Canadian business continues as it invests to expand its network and broaden its markets. Growth has been achieved across the business while delivering a 48% EBITDA margin (2020: 42%) and generating a segment profit of C$81m (2020: C$33m) at a margin of 26% (2020: 15%). The margin improvement reflects principally the contribution from the lighting, grip and studio business, which was loss-making in the same period last year. Overall, Group adjusted operating profit increased to $1,095m (2020: $824m), up 32% at constant exchange rates. After net financing costs of $116m (2020: $137m), Group profit before exceptional items, amortisation of intangibles and taxation was $979m (2020: $687m). After a tax charge of 26% (2020: 26%) of the adjusted pre-tax profit, adjusted earnings per share increased 43% at constant currency to 162.4ȼ (2020: 113.6ȼ). The tax charge in the period includes a $10m charge, reflecting an increase in the UK deferred tax liability due to UK legislation being substantively enacted which increases the UK corporate tax rate from 19% to 25% from 1 April 2023. Statutory profit before tax was $890m (2020: $646m). This is after amortisation of $42m (2020: $41m) and, in the current year, exceptional interest costs of $47m. Included within the total tax charge is a tax credit of $22m (2020: $10m) which relates to exceptional items and the amortisation of intangibles. As a result, basic earnings per share were 147.5¢ (2020: 106.7¢). The overall cash tax charge was 16%. Capital expenditure and acquisitions Capital expenditure for the first half was $1,176m gross and $1,035m net of disposal proceeds (2020: $438m gross and $245m net). Fleet deliveries were slower than expected throughout the half year due to supply chain delays and therefore we have deferred certain fleet disposals to meet strong demand. As a result, the Group's rental fleet at 31 October 2021 at cost was $12.8bn and our average fleet age is now 40 months (2020: 39 months). 4