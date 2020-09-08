Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ashtead Group plc    AHT   GB0000536739

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(AHT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/08 05:08:05 am
2729.5 GBX   +1.36%
04:46aASHTEAD : first-quarter profit slumps 35% on coronavirus impact
RE
02:05aASHTEAD : Unaudited results for the first quarter ended 31 July 2020
PU
09/04ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Notice of Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ashtead : first-quarter profit slumps 35% on coronavirus impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 04:46am EDT

Equipment rental giant Ashtead Group Plc reported a 35% slump in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the construction sector came under severe pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus-related restrictions hammered demand and led to a freeze in activities of construction businesses around the world, although signs of recovery were seen as lockdowns eased.

"We expect full-year group rental revenue to be down mid to high single digits when compared with last year on a constant currency basis," said Chief Executive Officer Brendan Horgan in a statement, assuming that there were no significant shutdowns due to a second wave of infections.

Ashtead gets around 90% of its sales and profit from the United States, with the rest largely coming from the company's business in Britain.

The FTSE 100 company, which rents out diggers, construction tools and other equipment, said underlying pretax profit fell to 208 million pounds ($273.69 million) in the three months ended July 31, compared with 319 million pounds last year.

Rental revenue for the first quarter declined 8% to 1.08 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7600 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Amy Caren Daniel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
04:46aASHTEAD : first-quarter profit slumps 35% on coronavirus impact
RE
02:05aASHTEAD : Unaudited results for the first quarter ended 31 July 2020
PU
09/04ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Notice of Results
PR
09/03ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : quaterly earnings release
08/13ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/21ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Notice of AGM
PR
06/22ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/16EUROPE : European shares log best day in a month as stimulus boosts revival hope..
RE
06/16ASHTEAD : Audited results for the year and unaudited results for the fourth quar..
PU
06/16ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 645 M 6 103 M 6 103 M
Net income 2021 535 M 703 M 703 M
Net Debt 2021 3 790 M 4 981 M 4 981 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 12 062 M 15 877 M 15 850 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,41x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 19 284
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ashtead Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2 801,89 GBX
Last Close Price 2 693,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Horgan Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Paul Ashton Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Pratt Finance Director, Treasurer & Executive Director
Lucinda Jane Riches Independent Non-Executive Director
Tanya D. Fratto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC11.56%15 877
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-51.41%3 811
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-32.37%3 657
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-9.38%2 499
UNIDAS - TODOS OS DIREITOS RESERVADOS-4.93%2 060
MCGRATH RENTCORP-15.04%1 566
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group