Ashtead Group is an equipment rental company. "Ashtead Narrows Guidance After Profit Miss on Slower U.S. Activity," at 0723 GMT, incorrectly described the company as a specialist subsea equipment-rental group. The same error occurred in "FTSE 100 Falls Ahead of Busy Week, Led Down by Ashtead; Intertek Gains -- Market Talk" at 0858 GMT; "Ashtead Starts Buyback of Up to $500 Mln" on May 2, 2023; "Ashtead 3Q Revenue Rose Beating Consensus-- Earnings Review" and "Ashtead Group 3Q Pretax Profit Rose as Revenue Beat Consensus; Raises FY 2023 Guidance" on March 7, 2023; and "Ashtead Group 3Q Revenue Expected to Rise -- Earnings Preview," on March 6, 2023.

