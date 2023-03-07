Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ashtead Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AHT   GB0000536739

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(AHT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:18:09 2023-03-07 am EST
5903.00 GBX   +2.73%
05:06aUK's Ashtead Boosts Revenue Growth Outlook, CapEx on US Optimism
MT
05:03aUK's Ashtead Boosts Revenue Growth Outlook, CapEx on US Optimism
MT
04:49aLooking for signs
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Looking for signs

03/07/2023 | 04:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors were disappointed yesterday after China set a lower-than-expected GDP target for 2023 at 5%. This led mining stocks down and the FTSE 100 ended the session 0.2% lower.

Today should be quiet as investors take a wait-and-see attitude ahead of Jerome Powell's first testimony in a few hours before the Senate Banking Committee.

They are looking for clues about the interest rate and inflation outlook. If the Fed is looking at a 50 basis point hike this month instead of the expected 25 basis points, there should be signs in Powell’s speech.

Among individual stocks, Ashtead Group gained 2.7% after it forecast annual results above its estimates.

 

Things to read today:

UK House Prices Rise Most Since June, Halifax says (Bloomberg)

Hunt risks turbo-charging Britain’s decline with wrongheaded tax raid (Daily Telegraph)

Don’t just blame the regulator for London’s failed American dreams (Financial Times)


© MarketScreener.com 2023
All news about ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
05:06aUK's Ashtead Boosts Revenue Growth Outlook, CapEx on US Optimism
MT
05:03aUK's Ashtead Boosts Revenue Growth Outlook, CapEx on US Optimism
MT
04:49aLooking for signs
MS
04:42aFTSE 100 Edges Higher as Ashtead Gains, Fresnillo -2-
DJ
04:42aFTSE 100 Edges Higher as Ashtead Gains, Fresnillo Falls
DJ
04:12aAshtead third quarter profit grows as rental revenue rises
AN
03:58aEuropean markets subdued before Fed testimony
AN
03:48aUS Futures Slightly Up, European Stocks Slip Ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's Testimony
DJ
03:44aUK's FTSE 100 listless as commodity slump offsets Ashtead strength
RE
03:14aFTSE 100 Seen Flat After Mixed Asia Trading
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 766 M 9 343 M 9 343 M
Net income 2023 1 290 M 1 552 M 1 552 M
Net Debt 2023 6 430 M 7 735 M 7 735 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,7x
Yield 2023 1,31%
Capitalization 25 151 M 30 259 M 30 259 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
EV / Sales 2024 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 23 660
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ashtead Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5 746,00 GBX
Average target price 6 056,55 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brendan Horgan Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Michael Pratt CFO, Treasurer & Executive Director
Paul Ashton Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Lucinda Jane Riches Independent Non-Executive Director
Tanya D. Fratto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC21.74%30 259
UNITED RENTALS33.65%33 263
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.9.53%15 401
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.17.38%10 886
AIR LEASE CORPORATION13.43%4 834
HERC HOLDINGS INC.10.51%4 235