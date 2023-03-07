Looking for signs

Today should be quiet as investors take a wait-and-see attitude ahead of Jerome Powell's first testimony in a few hours before the Senate Banking Committee.

They are looking for clues about the interest rate and inflation outlook. If the Fed is looking at a 50 basis point hike this month instead of the expected 25 basis points, there should be signs in Powell’s speech.

Among individual stocks, Ashtead Group gained 2.7% after it forecast annual results above its estimates.

