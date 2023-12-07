Ashtead Technology Holdings PLC - Aberdeenshire-based subsea equipment rental firm - Chief Executive Officer Allan Pirie sells 400,000 shares at 596 pence each, worth GBP2.3 million. Chief Financial Officer Ingrid Stewart sells 30,000 shares at 596p, worth GBP178,800. Both sold shares in London on Wednesday. Says sale is for estate planning purposes. Pirie now holds 1.3 million shares, a 1.7% stake, and Stewart holds 235,786 shares, a 0.3% stake.
Current stock price: 606.00 pence
12-month change: up 86%
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter
