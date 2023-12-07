Ashtead Technology Holdings PLC is an integrated subsea technology company. The Company provides equipment rental solutions, advanced underwater technologies and support services to the global offshore energy sector. Through its three service lines: Survey & Robotics, Mechanical Solutions and Asset Integrity, it supports the installation, inspection, maintenance & repair (IMR), and decommissioning of offshore energy infrastructure. It provides specialist and engineering support in all areas of asset integrity, including design, construction and installation, mechanical integrity, life of field inspection and maintenance, and risk analysis. Its mechanical solutions include subsea coating removal and cleaning, cutting and dredging services, and a range of remotely operated vehicles (ROV) and diver tooling, topside support and additional project support packages. Its survey and robotics solutions include environmental, geophysical, geospatial, hydrographic and metocean surveys and others.

Sector Business Support Services