  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AT.   GB00BLH42507

ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC

(AT.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
386.00 GBX   +3.76%
12:50pBuckthorn Partners to sell 7.1 million Ashtead shares
AN
04:42aPeel Hunt raises Wetherspoon to 'add'
AN
05/09RBC raises Intertek; Davy likes Greencoat UK
AN
Buckthorn Partners to sell 7.1 million Ashtead shares

05/10/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
Ashtead Technology Holdings PLC - Aberdeenshire-based subsea equipment rental firm - Buckthorn Partners LLP to sell 7.1 million shares in Ashtead through a placing by way of an accelerated bookbuild to institutional investors. Placing price or when placing will occur is yet to be determined. Says this would represent around 8.9% of issued share capital. Ashtead Non-Executive Director and nominee director of Buckthorn Partners Joe Connolly indicates his intention to sell 77,000 shares held directly as part of the Placing for personal financial and estate planning purposes. Connolly currently holds 122,000 shares directly and has a small indirect beneficial interest in Ashtead through the bidding company.

Current stock price: 4,667 pence, up 0.9%

12-month change: up 22%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 0.86% 4667 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC 3.76% 386 Delayed Quote.18.10%
Financials
Sales 2022 72,5 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
Net income 2022 13,3 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net Debt 2022 40,5 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 0,26%
Capitalization 296 M 374 M 374 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 219
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC
Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 372,00 GBX
Average target price 430,96 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Allan William Pirie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ingrid Steward Chief Financial Officer & Director
William Mervyn Frew Carey Shannon Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Richard Charles Durrant Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Thomsen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC18.10%374
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-1.97%25 539
UNITED RENTALS-4.09%23 415
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-5.64%13 027
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-1.04%9 044
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.34.76%5 640
