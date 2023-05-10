Buckthorn Partners to sell 7.1 million Ashtead shares

Ashtead Technology Holdings PLC - Aberdeenshire-based subsea equipment rental firm - Buckthorn Partners LLP to sell 7.1 million shares in Ashtead through a placing by way of an accelerated bookbuild to institutional investors. Placing price or when placing will occur is yet to be determined. Says this would represent around 8.9% of issued share capital. Ashtead Non-Executive Director and nominee director of Buckthorn Partners Joe Connolly indicates his intention to sell 77,000 shares held directly as part of the Placing for personal financial and estate planning purposes. Connolly currently holds 122,000 shares directly and has a small indirect beneficial interest in Ashtead through the bidding company.

Current stock price: 4,667 pence, up 0.9%

12-month change: up 22%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

