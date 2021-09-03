Log in
    ASHG   IL0011323156

ASHTROM GROUP LTD.

(ASHG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norway wealth fund excludes India's ONGC, 3 Israeli firms from portfolio

09/03/2021 | 05:00am EDT
The logo of Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) is pictured along a roadside in Ahmedabad

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's $1.4 trillion wealth fund has excluded India's top oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp from its portfolio due to concerns over the company's business in South Sudan, the fund said in a statement.

The world's largest sovereign fund also excluded three Israeli firms, Elco, its subsidiary Electra and Ashtrom because of their links to Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The companies were not immediately available for comment.

Exclusions are based on advice from the fund's ethics watchdog and holdings are sold before any announcement is made.

For ONGC, the primary concern was over its participation in two joint ventures in oil-dependent South Sudan, the watchdog said, a country where violent clashes between rival factions continue even after the end of a civil war in 2018.

"The council considers that ONGC through its operations has accepted a risk of contributing to serious abuse committed to enable oil production in the country," said the watchdog, formally known as the Council on Ethics.

"The council also takes into consideration that actors who are directly or indirectly responsible for grave violations are providing services to the joint ventures and are responsible for the security at the oil fields that the joint ventures operate."

In Israel, industrial group Elco and its construction subsidiary Electra were excluded because Electra builds roads in the Israeli settlements in the West Bank, with Electra recently winning a tender for the construction of a major road project.

Along with a number of other countries, Norway considers the settlements a breach of international law, a view that Israel disputes. A 2020 United Nations report said it had found 112 companies with operations linked to the region, home to around 650,000 Israelis.

Meanwhile, Ashtrom lets industrial premises in the settlements which the council says "contributes to the continuation of an illegal state that their construction once initiated".

The fund held a 0.38% stake in ONGC at the end of 2020, its latest disclosure, valued at $60.6 million. It held a 0.1% stake worth $1.35 million in Elco, a 0.38% stake worth $7.8 million in Electra and a 0.04% stake worth $749,000 in Ashtrom.

Set up in 1996 to preserve Norway's oil revenues for future generations, the fund holds around 1.4% of globally listed shares and its decisions are often followed by other investors.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche in Oslo, Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem and Sudarshan Varadhan in Chennai; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHTROM GROUP LTD. -1.09% 69.02 End-of-day quote.8.81%
ELCO LTD. -0.91% 195.8 End-of-day quote.20.34%
ELECTRA GRUPPEN AB (PUBL) -2.29% 59.8 Delayed Quote.22.40%
ELECTRA LIMITED 0.21% 1935 End-of-day quote.10.19%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 2.65% 121.8 Delayed Quote.27.51%
Financials
Sales 2020 4 633 M 1 447 M 1 447 M
Net income 2020 329 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2020 6 618 M 2 067 M 2 067 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 4,69%
Capitalization 6 971 M 2 173 M 2 177 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 769
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart ASHTROM GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ashtrom Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHTROM GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gil Gueron Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oren Nussbaum Deputy MD-Finance & Business Development
Avraham Nussbaum Chairman
Alexander Lifshitz Deputy MD-Industries & Administration
Liora Lev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASHTROM GROUP LTD.8.81%2 173
VINCI14.28%63 734
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.43%33 261
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED30.92%32 458
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.52%22 139
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED19.73%21 586