Ashtrom Group Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was ILS 1,260.54 million compared to ILS 1,241.02 million a year ago. Net income was ILS 116.16 million compared to ILS 293.48 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was ILS 1.15 compared to ILS 2.9 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was ILS 1.15 compared to ILS 2.9 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was ILS 2,515.01 million compared to ILS 2,471.82 million a year ago. Net income was ILS 163.07 million compared to ILS 433.77 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was ILS 1.61 compared to ILS 4.29 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was ILS 1.61 compared to ILS 4.29 a year ago.
Ashtrom Group Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 01:59 am
