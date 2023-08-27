Ashtrom Group Ltd is an Israel-based company that operates in the construction and real estate sector. The Company operates, along with its group companies, in six segments: the Construction segment, which is engaged in a range of projects, such as residential, office and public buildings, hotels, industrial buildings and plants, civil works and infrastructure projects; the Industries segment provides a range of products, including concrete and clay products, quarry and crushing products, autoclaved aerated concrete blocks, gypsum building blocks, reinforced and prefabricated concrete elements, among others; the Ashdar segment develops residential projects; the Properties segment owns and manages offices, commercial buildings, hotels, and industrial facilities; the Concessions segment designs and implements infrastructure and construction projects, and the International segment focuses on the construction, property development and management worldwide.