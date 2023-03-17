Asia Aviation : Copy of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 21, 2022

Attachment 1

Start the Meeting

Agenda 1 Matter to be informed

The Chairman of the Meeting stated to the Meeting that it is appropriate to take this opportunity to provide an overview to the shareholder that this is the third year that we have called the online meetings due to the crisis that has suspended our operations and significantly changed the way we work. The Board of Directors would like to repeatedly confirm that we have always been ready to continue operating our business and create profitability to the shareholders, which Mr. Tassapon Bijleveld will give a brief information on restructuring. Finally, we are confident that this next journey of Thai AirAsia will propitiously be stronger. Then Chairman of the Meeting assigned the Executive Chairman to inform the information to the Meeting.

Mr. Tassapon Bijleveld, Executive Chairman, provided the following information to the Meeting.

For restructuring, Thai shareholders who it is a listed company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, which is AAV, holding 55% in Thai AirAsia. While AirAsia Malaysia owns another 45%. After the restructuring is AAV increased shareholdeing to 100% in Thai AirAsia and AirAsia Malaysia hold approximately 45% in AAV instead, I myself hold approximately 20% and the remaining approximately 30% are held by minority shareholders. Including debt restructuring, currently amost all debts that we have with Malaysia has already been converted into capital and make Balance Sheet still has cash flow and recalling our financial strength to remain competitive in the market.

Chairman of the Meeting further announced to the Meeting that initially to proceed with restructuring was not easy. But at the end, our restructuring makes us stronger and ready to continue our business.

There was neither further opinion nor question from the shareholders on this agenda. Then, Chairman of the Meeting informed that this was the matter for acknowledgement, which did not require any resolution, the Meeting should proceed to the following agenda.

Agenda 2 To consider and certify Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021 held on November 26, 2021

The Chairman of the Meeting stated to the Meeting that minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021, held on November 26, 2021, were considered by the Board of Directors having been properly and fully prepared, submitted to the Stock Exchange of Thailand within 14 days as from the date of the Meeting, and publicised in the Company's website (www.aavplc.com), as per Copy, sent to the shareholders together with Notice of Meeting, Attachment 1.

There was neither further opinion nor question from the shareholders on this agenda. Then, Chairman requested that the Meeting approve Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021, held on November 26, 2021, as presented; and informed that this agenda shall be approved with resolution of the majority votes of the shareholders, present and voting at the Meeting. The attendees who intend to vote as disagreement or abstention can press the voting button of the electronic system.