Asia Aviation : Go Unlimited with the brand new SUPER+ by airasia Super App

Photo caption: CEO of Capital A Tony Fernandes, President Digital & Commercial of Capital A Colin Currie and CEO of airasia Super App Amanda Woo with top redeemers of the past subscription at the SUPER+ Unlimited launch press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

First time SUPER+ is made available for purchase worldwide with unlimited free seats to over 130 destinations

New perks include unlimited discounts for hotels and airasia ride, providing a complete travel experience for every subscriber

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 December 2022 - The world's first flight subscription product with lifestyle perks - SUPER+ by the airasia Super App is now made available for purchase worldwide, with an enhanced version which will enable subscribers to fly further and enjoy more perks across the whole airasia ecosystem.

To date, over 100,000 SUPER+ subscribers have redeemed over 500,000 flight seats across Asean, with the highest redemption being 100 flight seats within the 12 month period.

To cater to the different needs and preferences of travellers, the new SUPER+ will now offer two options for subscribers with different destination preferences. Subscribers can choose from the SUPER+ Lite, which covers all Asean countries, while the SUPER+ Premium provides access to all countries operated by the AirAsia airline group including destinations in Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India, Maldives, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Saudi Arabia. Both options include unlimited 10% off for airasia ride and unlimited 5% discount on all hotels on the airasia Super App.

Go unlimited now as only 200,000 SUPER+ new subscriptions are available and can be purchased from today until 2359hrs (GMT+8) on 11 December 2022. Just click on the SUPER+ icon on the airasia Super App to purchase or visit https://app.airasia.com/F4uy/asdjenl4.

The new SUPER+ subscription plan is priced from:

RM888 in Malaysia

THB6,999 in Thailand

PHP11,000 in the Philippines

IDR4 mil in Indonesia

AUD309 in Australia

KRW268,888 in South Korea

SGD269 in Singapore

USD199 for all other countries

For more information on how to subscribe to SUPER+, click here. All prices above are inclusive of taxes.

SUPER+ subscribers can redeem their flights for one year* from the subscription date (5 December 2022 - 5 December 2023) and travel from 1 January 2023.

Commenting on the new SUPER+, Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A said, "This is what we have been preparing for - the return of travel, and we are excited about the reopening of markets like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and more to come in the near future. The SUPER+ subscription captures the beauty of our airasia Super App platform ecosystem, which brings together all of our airlines and travel products and services like hotels, along with our e-commerce offerings such as airasia ride, which is also included as a SUPER+ benefit. This is another product that highlights our DNA which is to create value for our customers, and we will continue to champion this across all new products and services that we will introduce in the future."

Amanda Woo, CEO of airasia Super App, said, "For the first time, we are opening up the new SUPER+ for everyone across the globe to buy, even those in the US, Europe and all other regions. For travellers from the West, this SUPER+ product is the best flight and lifestyle subscription for them to fully maximise and obtain the best value to rediscover the beauty of Asia. Since the initial launch in March this year, we have more than 100,000 subscribers across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines with over half a million flights already redeemed. We are excited to be the only super app platform in the market to bring a product such as SUPER+ to the world and for more to enjoy the airasia way of life with this subscription."

When asked about how he has been utilising his SUPER+ subscription, Nathanon Tanmalaporn from Thailand said, "I've booked 109 flights internationally and domestically with SUPER+ already. It makes it easy for me to fly everywhere. Next stop: Australia & New Zealand!"

Adding to the excitement of getting the SUPER+ subscription for her family, Joseph Chai from Malaysia said,"I've gone to Manila with SUPER+ and flown over 100 times domestically. I highly recommend this to people who are frequent leisure and business travellers."

How to redeem your SUPER+ subscription?

Flights redeemed via SUPER+ is subject to government taxes, fees, add-ons, and other applicable charges. Flight bookings must be made at least 14 days before departure and are subject to the embargo period and other terms and conditions. Availability of the free seats is dependent on supply and demand on a particular route.

Terms and conditionsapply. Read the Frequently Asked Questionsto find out more.

*Embargo Period applies

** Seats available for Unlimited Flights dependent on supply and demand on particular route