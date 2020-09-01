Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Asia Aviation    AAV   TH3437010004

ASIA AVIATION

(AAV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asia Aviation Public : AAV Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 12:40am EDT

AIRLINE LOOKS FORWARD TO BETTER PERFORMANCE IN H2 WITH FOCUS ON SEIZING DEMAND OPPORTUNITIES

BANGKOK, 13 August 2020 -- Asia Aviation Plc. ('AAV'), major shareholder of Thai AirAsia Co. Ltd. ('TAA') today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020, posting a total revenue of Baht 2,221.0 million and a net loss of Baht 1,210.6 million. This was predominantly due to travel restrictions causing significantly reduced demand and the temporary hibernation of its fleet in light of the COVID-19 situation.

CEO of AAV and TAA, Santisuk Klongchaiya said: 'With the tourism industry in Thailand and globally significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in subdued demand and travel restrictions, TAA managed to maintain minimal operations during the quarter, especially on international routes. Total revenue for the quarter decreased by 78 percent, mainly due to the reduction in the number of passengers carried which was reduced by 95 percent YoY, to a total of 283,601 passengers. During the quarter, the number of international visitors carried by the Company plunged by almost 100 percent compared to the same period last year, while the overall load factor in the said quarter decreased to 52 percent.

'Total expenses decreased by 63 percent versus the same period last year, attributable to lower fuel costs and non-fuel expenses. Fuel costs fell as a result of capacity cuts and lower fuel prices, while non-fuel expenses decreased as a result of cost saving initiatives and eliminating all non-essential spending.'

'We flew at only 8 percent capacity compared to Q219 due to necessary flight cancellations and restrictions on air travel. With the situation alleviating and domestic flights gradually resuming in May, we were able to offer a number of sale promotions such as the Unlimited Pass, to stimulate air travel in the latter half of the year,' Santisuk said.

The Company outlook is focused on seizing opportunities where there is demand during the second half of the year, including an increase in its domestic routes along with the government economic stimulus package and the introduction of new routes such as Chiang Mai-Hua Hin and Udon Thani-Hua Hin and to also leverage on Bangkok's additional hub at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport to work in conjunction with Don Mueang International Airport, providing greater choice and convenience for AirAsia guests as well as maintaining our leadership in the market and contributing to the revival of our economy.

TAA expects to resume its international flight operations through travel bubble schemes with certain target markets, primarily Indo-China, China and other countries who have effectively contained the outbreak.TAA welcomes the latest move by the Office of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to ease the restrictions on inflight services beginning with the sale of merchandise from early August which we expect this to be subsequently followed with food and beverage services soon. These would further stimulate TAA's performance in the second half of 2020.

Disclaimer

Asia Aviation pcl published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 04:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASIA AVIATION
12:40aASIA AVIATION PUBLIC : AAV Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter of 202..
PU
08/28Seven Thai airlines seek $770 million in state support
RE
06/03As Asia's tropical storm season arrives, grounded airplanes at risk of damage
RE
05/13ASIA AVIATION PUBLIC : AAV Announces Operational Results for Q1 2020 Transportin..
PU
04/24Eight Thai airlines seek $770 million government assistance
RE
04/22Airports of Thailand expects passengers to decline by more than 50%
RE
03/30Thai Airways may cut some plane types for good after grounding jets
RE
02/26THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : executives take pay cut because of coronavirus
RE
2019Thai airlines' losses widen on weak tourism, strong baht
RE
2019ASIA AVIATION PCL : AAV Announces Operational Results for First Half of 2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 415 M 561 M 561 M
Net income 2020 -3 167 M -102 M -102 M
Net Debt 2020 30 625 M 986 M 986 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 185 M 328 M 328 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart ASIA AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Asia Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIA AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,24 THB
Last Close Price 2,10 THB
Spread / Highest target 85,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Santisuk Klongchaiya Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vichate Tantiwanich Chairman
Santhat Sanguandikul Chief Financial Officer
Tassapon Bijleveld Executive Director
Nuttawut Phowborom Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIA AVIATION-6.25%328
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.25%20 322
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.36%16 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-32.49%13 563
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-21.95%11 476
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-59.13%10 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group