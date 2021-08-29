Asia Aviation Public : Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Thailand will allow some
domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other high risk areas
for COVID-19 to resume from Sept. 1, the country's aviation
authority said Sunday, to help boost economic activity.
The announcement follows the easing of tough restrictions in
29 high-risk provinces from next month, including allowing more
provincial travel and the reopening of shopping malls, as the
government tries to revive a struggling economy https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL4N2PL05N
hit by the outbreak.
Local fights can fly at up to 75% capacity and passengers
will have to follow travel conditions at destinations such as
presenting proof of vaccinations and COVID-19 testing results,
the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said in a
statement https://www.caat.or.th/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/%E0%B8%9B%E0%B8%A3%E0%B8%B0%E0%B8%81%E0%B8%B2%E0%B8%A8-%E0%B8%81%E0%B8%9E%E0%B8%97.-%E0%B8%AA%E0%B8%B3%E0%B8%AB%E0%B8%A3%E0%B8%B1%E0%B8%9A%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%AA%E0%B9%89%E0%B8%99%E0%B8%97%E0%B8%B2%E0%B8%87%E0%B8%9A%E0%B8%B4%E0%B8%99%E0%B8%A0%E0%B8%B2%E0%B8%A2%E0%B9%83%E0%B8%99%E0%B8%9B%E0%B8%A3%E0%B8%B0%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%97%E0%B8%A8-%E0%B8%89.5.pdf.
Flights related to areas under a tourism reopening scheme
will also be allowed, it said.
Airlines, including Asia Aviation and Bangkok
Airways, have announced the resumption of some local
flights from next week.
The relaxed curbs come as Thailand's biggest wave of
infections shows some signs of easing after a daily record high
of more than 23,000 new cases earlier this month amid an
outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant.
On Sunday, it reported 16,536 new cases and 264 deaths.
While new cases remain high, they are likely to drop further
as authorities ramp up vaccinations, government spokesman
Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday.
The government expects to have 140 million doses of vaccines
this year, he said.
Thailand started its mass vaccination drive in June, but so
far only about 11% of its more than 66 million population has
been fully vaccinated.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Panarat Thepgumpanat and
Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Editing by Richard Pullin)