Asia Aviation Public : Thailand to have 140 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Thailand expects to have 140
million doses of coronavirus vaccines this year as the country
ramps up inoculation to fight its biggest wave of infections,
which shows some signs of easing, a government spokesman said on
Sunday.
The Southeast Asian country is struggling to tackle the
highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus, which has seen
a record infections of over 23,000 earlier this month. On
Sunday, it reported 16,536 new cases and 264 deaths.
While new cases remain high, they are likely to decline
further, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said in a statement.
With new cases slowing, the government on Friday announced
to ease some of the strictest containment measures in Bangkok
and other 28 high-risk provinces, allowing more travel, and
malls and restaurants to reopen from Sept. 1, to help revive a
flagging economy https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL4N2PL05N
battered by the outbreak.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is expected to soon
issue a statement on the resumption of local flights to and from
those areas as well as outbreak control measures.
However, airlines, including Asia Aviation and
Bangkok Airways, have already announced the resumption
of some local flights from next week.
Thailand started its mass vaccination drive in June, but so
far only about 11% of its more than 66 million population has
been fully vaccinated.
