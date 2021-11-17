Asia Broadband Exceeds $1.1 Million in Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Sales Last Month Prior to Launch of Proprietary Cryptocurrency Exchange

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has recorded over $1.1 million in AABBG Gold Token sales within the recent 4 week period ending November 15, in advance of the imminent launch of the proprietary cryptocurrency exchange (the “Exchange”). AABB’s primary goal for the AABBG token is to become a worldwide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, by progressively expanding token circulation to the primary sales markets of North America and Europe and expand globally to other predominant and high growth market areas. AABB embraces a pioneering philosophy with its truly unique Mine-to-Token vertical integration operational approach that strives toward complete independence from FIAT currency.



The launch of the Company’s AABB Wallet in March 2021 introduced its AABBG token’s initial release to the market that is backed by $30 million in physical gold the Company currently holds. Further token releases will continue to be backed 100% by additional physical gold acquired from the Company’s future mining production, gold purchased from cash reserves or credit. At today’s market price of gold, the one-tenth (0.1) gram of gold backing the AABBG token price is approximately $5.96 USD. The token price is tied to and supported by the Company at the market price of gold at a minimum. As the price of gold fluctuates, the minimum supported price of the AABBG token will increase or decrease. However, the potential upside price of the token will be driven by market demand after the Exchange launch.

Additionally, the Company is continuing to collaborate diligently with the Exchange developer to integrate and test the network of components in final preparations to soon release the proprietary cryptocurrency exchange (the “Exchange”) within the AABB Wallet. Just recently, over 100 cryptocurrency Exchange trading pairs have been added into to the BCGateway platform. The Exchange project has evolved and grown immensely in recent months to vastly improve the finished product. Many new features and capabilities have been added to expand functionality, usability, module additions and market penetration including the web version, Spanish language version and a new Exchange website. AABB management and the development team are thrilled in anticipation of the approaching Exchange launch.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has recently released its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency and is developing its own proprietary digital exchange. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

