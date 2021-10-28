Asia Broadband Prepares For Imminent Launch of Proprietary Cryptocurrency Exchange

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company is currently integrating and testing the network of components in final preparations to soon release the proprietary cryptocurrency exchange (the “Exchange”) within the AABB Wallet. The Exchange project has evolved and grown immensely in recent months to vastly improve the finished product. Many new features and capabilities have been added to expand functionality, usability, module additions and market penetration including the web version, Spanish language version and a new Exchange website. AABB management and the development team are excited in anticipation of the approaching Exchange launch.



The new platform of the Exchange, the BCGateway, is complete. This allows for an expanding number of cryptocurrencies to be added. The BCGateway platform now accepts and supports 82 cryptocurrencies to purchase the AABBG token in the AABB Wallet, as shown on the new Exchange website AABBExchange.com. Trade pairs for exchange are also being created from this growing list of cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, all customer accounts have now been migrated to the BCGateway, which will increase the speed of the AABB Wallet navigation and transaction processing. The network has also become more robust with a larger capacity for increases in transaction volume. Generally, the BCGateway will stimulate transaction growth by allowing for reduced blockchain gas fees for all currencies and increases in speed of deposits, withdrawals, and internal transactions.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has recently released its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency and is developing its own proprietary digital exchange. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Contact the Company at:

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com