    ACAP   TH0880010Z05

ASIA CAPITAL GROUP

(ACAP)
ASIA Capital : SP, NP signs posted on the securities of ACAP and KKC as the auditors do not express any conclusion on financial statements ending June 30, 2022

08/15/2022 | 10:42pm EDT
Headline:

SP, NP signs posted on the securities of ACAP and KKC as the auditors do not

express any conclusion on financial statements ending June 30, 2022

Security Symbol:

ACAP, KKC, MAI, SET

Announcement Details

Sign posted

Subject

Suspend and Notice pending (SP and NP) signs

posted

Security Symbol

ASIA CAPITAL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ACAP)

KULTHORN KIRBY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (KKC)

Sign posted

Sign posted:

SP

Sign posted on (date):

16-Aug-2022

Sign lifted on (date):

17-Aug-2022

Sign posted:

NP

Sign posted on (date):

17-Aug-2022

Reason

As the company's auditors do not express any

conclusion on the financial

statements ending June 30, 2022, the SEC may

require the company to amend theirs

financial statements.

Disclaimer

Asia Capital Group pcl published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 02:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 -103 M -2,89 M -2,89 M
Net income 2021 -226 M -6,37 M -6,37 M
Net Debt 2021 2 735 M 77,0 M 77,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 203 M 5,71 M 5,71 M
EV / Sales 2020 -8,62x
EV / Sales 2021 -30,5x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart ASIA CAPITAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
ASIA Capital Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anuchai Vitnalakorn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phaitoon Aroonpunt Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yiem Chundprasit Chairman
Wises Nuitoom Independent Director
Banchong Phurirakpitikorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIA CAPITAL GROUP-47.97%6
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-9.94%12 919
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.14.94%7 029
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.33.93%5 319
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.84%4 004
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-9.68%3 441