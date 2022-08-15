ASIA Capital : SP, NP signs posted on the securities of ACAP and KKC as the auditors do not express any conclusion on financial statements ending June 30, 2022
Headline:
SP, NP signs posted on the securities of ACAP and KKC as the auditors do not
express any conclusion on financial statements ending June 30, 2022
Security Symbol:
ACAP, KKC, MAI, SET
Announcement Details
Sign posted
Subject
Suspend and Notice pending (SP and NP) signs
posted
Security Symbol
ASIA CAPITAL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
(ACAP)
KULTHORN KIRBY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (KKC)
Sign posted
Sign posted:
SP
Sign posted on (date):
16-Aug-2022
Sign lifted on (date):
17-Aug-2022
Sign posted:
NP
Sign posted on (date):
17-Aug-2022
Reason
As the company's auditors do not express any
conclusion on the financial
statements ending June 30, 2022, the SEC may
require the company to amend theirs
financial statements.
Disclaimer
Asia Capital Group pcl published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 02:41:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASIA CAPITAL GROUP
Sales 2021
-103 M
-2,89 M
-2,89 M
Net income 2021
-226 M
-6,37 M
-6,37 M
Net Debt 2021
2 735 M
77,0 M
77,0 M
P/E ratio 2021
-1,72x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
203 M
5,71 M
5,71 M
EV / Sales 2020
-8,62x
EV / Sales 2021
-30,5x
Nbr of Employees
237
Free-Float
44,1%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.