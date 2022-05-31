Log in
    ACAP.N0000   LK0224N00002

ASIA CAPITAL PLC

(ACAP.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  05-30
4.200 LKR   -16.00%
05/31ASIA CAPITAL : Quarterly Financial Report as at 31.03.2022
PU
04/01Asia Capital PLC Appoints R. A. T. P. Perera as Chief Executive Officer
CI
02/15Asia Capital PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Asia Capital : Quarterly Financial Report as at 31.03.2022

05/31/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
ASIA CAPITAL PLC

Interim Report

4th Quarter Ended 31st March 2022

ASIA CAPITAL PLC

STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME- GROUP

Nine months ended 31st December

Twelve months ended 31st March

Qtr ended 31st March

2022

2021

Change %

2022

2021

Change %

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Revenue

311,284

56,473

451%

144,690

31,160

364%

Cost of Sales

(151,621)

(27,651)

448%

(56,422)

(15,005)

276%

Gross Profit

159,663

28,822

454%

88,268

16,155

446%

Other Operating Income

117,811

364,208

-68%

109,661

497,492

-78%

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(18,910)

(29,174)

-35%

(4,331)

(49,206)

-91%

Administrative Expenses

(392,225)

(362,035)

8%

(114,311)

(117,245)

-3%

Other Operating Expenses

(672,509)

(103,769)

548%

(623,172)

(233,578)

167%

Net Finance Income/(Cost)

(191,349)

(197,497)

-3%

(56,764)

(89,333)

-36%

Share of Profit /(Loss) of Associate

(450)

(424)

6%

(220)

(653)

-100%

Profif/(Loss) Before Taxation

(997,969)

(299,869)

233%

(600,869)

23,632

-2643%

Income Tax

-

22

-

-

Profit/(Loss) for the Period

(997,969)

(299,847)

233%

(600,869)

23,632

-2643%

Attributable to

Equity Holders of the Parent Company

(933,434)

(161,587)

(591,240)

128,312

Non-Controlling Interest

(64,535)

(138,260)

(9,629)

(104,679)

(997,969)

(299,847)

233%

(600,869)

23,632

-2643%

Basic Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Rs.)

(7.11)

(1.23)

(4.50)

0.98

STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME-GROUP

Profit/(Loss) for the Period

(997,969)

(299,847)

233%

(600,869)

23,632

-2643%

Other Comprehensive Income

Acturial Gain /(loss) on Defined Benefit Obligations

-

9,002

-

-

Revaluation Surplus on Property, Plant and Equipment

-

-

-

-

Deferred Taxation on Revaluation Surplus

-

-

-

-

Net Gain on Equity Instruments Designated at Fair value Through

-

(3,118)

-

-

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

Other Comprehensive Income for the Period, net of tax

-

5,884

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

(997,969)

(293,963)

239%

(600,869)

23,632

-2643%

Attributable to

Equity Holders of the Parent Company

(933,434)

(156,840)

(591,240)

128,311

Non-Controlling interest

(64,535)

(137,123)

(9,629)

(104,679)

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

(997,969)

(293,963)

239%

(600,869)

23,632

-2643%

Note: Figures in bracket indicate deductions.

The above figures given are provisional and subject to audit.

1

ASIA CAPITAL PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME- COMPANY

Nine months ended 31st December

Twelve months ended 31st March

Qtr ended 31st March

2022

2021

Change %

2022

2021

Change %

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cost of Sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gross Profit

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

106,393

151,873

-30%

106,393

121,797

-13%

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(1,054)

(16,010)

-100%

(209)

(15,004)

-99%

Administrative Expenses

(67,685)

(92,612)

-27%

(9,807)

(31,458)

-69%

Other Operating Expenses

(662,593)

(102,623)

546%

(623,172)

(88,561)

604%

Net Finance Income/(Costs)

(175,519)

(142,263)

23%

(50,052)

(47,334)

6%

Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation

(800,458)

(201,635)

297%

(576,847)

(60,560)

853%

Income Tax Expense

-

-

-

-

Profit/(Loss) for the Period

(800,458)

(201,635)

297%

(576,847)

(60,560)

853%

Basic Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Rs.)

(6.10)

(1.54)

(4.39)

(0.46)

STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Profit/(Loss) for the Period

(800,458)

(201,635)

297%

(576,847)

(60,560)

853%

Other Comprehensive Income

Acturial Gain /(loss) on Defined Benefit Obligations

-

6,690

-

-

Revaluation Surplus on Property, Plant and Equipment

-

-

-

-

Deferred Taxation on Revaluation Surplus

-

-

-

-

Net Gain on Equity Instruments Designated at Fair value Through

-

(3,118)

-

-

Other Comprehensive Income

Other Comprehensive Income for the Period, net of tax

-

3,572

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

(800,458)

(198,063)

304%

(576,847)

(60,560)

853%

Note: Figures in bracket indicate deductions.

The above figures given are provisional and subject to audit.

2

ASIA CAPITAL PLC

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

GROUP

COMPANY

AS AT

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

(Audited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

3,053,724

3,167,970

18,900

28,737

Intangible Assets

340,426

340,622

361

550

Investment Properties

127,780

127,780

64,145

127,780

Investments in Subsidiaries

-

-

1,213,595

1,213,597

Investments in Associates

170,149

171,072

398,839

398,839

Equity instruments measured at fair value through OCI

117,430

117,430

117,430

117,430

Long Term Deposits and Advances

568

5,147

568

5,147

Total Non-Current Assets

3,810,077

3,930,021

1,813,838

1,892,080

Current Assets

Inventories

11,406

143,991

-

-

Other Financial Assets

20

84,655

517

61,161

Income Tax Receivable

394

1,501

-

-

Trade and Other Receivables

438,437

168,254

137,159

35,298

Deferred Taxation

15

-

-

-

Amounts due from Related Parties

548,642

566,717

1,733,706

1,534,729

Cash and Cash Equivalents

103,176

34,417

26,091

25,004

Total Current Assets

1,102,090

999,535

1,897,473

1,656,192

Total Assets

4,912,167

4,929,556

3,711,311

3,548,272

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and Reserves

Stated Capital

1,498,498

1,498,498

1,498,498

1,498,498

Revaluation Reserves

1,329,594

1,242,858

5,905

5,905

Retained Earnings/ (Accumulated Losses)

(3,027,608)

(2,091,998)

(1,319,803)

(518,356)

Shareholders' Fund

(199,517)

649,358

184,600

986,047

Non-controlling interest

877,861

952,009

-

-

Total Equity

678,344

1,601,367

184,600

986,047

Non-Current Liabilities

Retirement Benefit Obligations

31,539

31,748

15,359

15,877

Interest Bearing Borrowings - Due after one year

542,048

465,855

30,476

31,870

Non - Interest Bearing Borrowings -Due after one year

790,795

790,795

790,795

790,795

Lease liability

36,444

20,008

-

Total Non-Current Liabilities

1,400,826

1,308,406

836,630

838,542

Current Liabilities

Non - Interest Bearing Borrowings - Current

57,416

49,866

57,416

49,866

Interest Bearing Borrowings - Current

2,151,533

1,243,110

2,166,633

1,220,655

Lease liability

3,137

7,131

-

-

Deffered Income

4,035

4,035

4,035

4,035

Trade and Other Payables

149,165

219,825

54,574

65,108

Amounts due to Related Parties

-

-

68,321

50,133

Income Tax Payable

42,844

42,851

42,844

42,845

Bank Overdrafts

424,867

452,965

296,258

291,042

Total Current Liabilities

2,832,997

2,019,783

2,690,081

1,723,684

Total Liabilities

4,233,823

3,328,189

3,526,711

2,562,226

Total Equity and Liabilities

4,912,167

4,929,556

3,711,311

3,548,273

Net Assets Per Share (Rs.)

(1.52)

4.94

1.41

7.51

Note: Figures in bracket indicate deductions.

The above figures given are provisional and subject to audit.

I certify that the above financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007

Sgd

Thusitha Perera

Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sgd

Sgd

K G sri Chandasekara

D Swarnasinghe

Director

Director

31st May Colombo.

3

ASIA CAPITAL PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

GROUP

Total

Stated

Revaluation

Retained Earnings/

Attributable to

Non-controlling

Total

Capital

Reserve

Accumulated Losses

Equity holders

Interest

Equity

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as at 01st April 2020

1,498,498

1,361,370

(1,927,527)

932,341

935,493

1,867,834

Prior Period adjustments

-

(994)

(19,488)

(20,481)

(3,429)

(23,910)

Transferred to Reservers

-

-

-

-

-

-

Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

(270,286)

(270,286)

(54,329)

(324,615)

Other Comprehensive Income for the year (Net of tax)

-

-

-

-

-

Adjustment on Acquisition,Disposal and Change in Holding of Subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 31st December 2020

1,498,498

1,360,376

(2,217,300)

641,574

877,735

1,519,309

Prior Period adjustments

-

994

19,487

20,481

4,566

25,047

Transferred to Reservers

-

-

-

-

-

-

Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

108,699

108,699

(83,931)

24,768

Other Comprehensive Income for the year (Net of tax)

-

-

4,747

4,747

-

4,747

Adjustment on Acquisition,Disposal and Change in Holding of Subsidiary

-

(118,512)

(7,631)

(126,143)

153,639

27,496

Revaluation Surpuls on Propery, Plant and Equipment

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 31st March 2021

1,498,498

1,242,858

(2,091,998)

649,358

952,009

1,601,367

Prior Period adjustments

-

-

(5,097)

(5,099)

33,308

28,209

Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

(933,434)

(933,434)

(64,535)

(997,969)

Other Comprehensive Income for the year (Net of tax)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transferred To Reserves

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjustment on Acquisition,Disposal and Change in Holding of Subsidiary

-

86,737

2,921

89,658

(42,921)

46,737

Balance as at 31st March 2022

1,498,498

1,329,595

(3,027,608)

(199,517)

877,861

678,344

COMPANY

Stated

Revaluation

Retained Earnings/

Capital

Reserve

Accumulated Losses

Total

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as at 01st April 2020

1,498,498

5,905

(320,293)

1,184,110

Prior Period adjustments

-

-

(986)

(986)

Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

(165,280)

(165,280)

Other Comprehensive Income for the year (Net of tax)

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 31st December 2020

1,498,498

5,905

(486,559)

1,017,844

Prior Period adjustments

-

-

4,558

4,558

Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

(36,355)

(36,355)

Other Comprehensive Income for the year (Net of tax)

-

-

-

-

Adjustment on Acquisition,Disposal and Change in Holding of Subsidiary

-

-

-

-

Revaluation Surpuls on Propery, Plant and Equipment

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 31st March 2021

1,498,498

5,905

(518,356)

986,047

Prior Period adjustments

-

-

(989)

(989)

Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

(800,458)

(800,458)

Other Comprehensive Income for the year (Net of tax)

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 31st March 2022

1,498,498

5,905

(1,319,803)

184,600

The above figures given are provisional and subject to audit.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asia Capital plc published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 03:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
