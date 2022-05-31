Asia Capital : Quarterly Financial Report as at 31.03.2022

ASIA CAPITAL PLC

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

GROUP COMPANY AS AT 31.03.2022 31.03.2021 31.03.2022 31.03.2021 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 (Audited) (Audited) ASSETS Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 3,053,724 3,167,970 18,900 28,737 Intangible Assets 340,426 340,622 361 550 Investment Properties 127,780 127,780 64,145 127,780 Investments in Subsidiaries - - 1,213,595 1,213,597 Investments in Associates 170,149 171,072 398,839 398,839 Equity instruments measured at fair value through OCI 117,430 117,430 117,430 117,430 Long Term Deposits and Advances 568 5,147 568 5,147 Total Non-Current Assets 3,810,077 3,930,021 1,813,838 1,892,080 Current Assets Inventories 11,406 143,991 - - Other Financial Assets 20 84,655 517 61,161 Income Tax Receivable 394 1,501 - - Trade and Other Receivables 438,437 168,254 137,159 35,298 Deferred Taxation 15 - - - Amounts due from Related Parties 548,642 566,717 1,733,706 1,534,729 Cash and Cash Equivalents 103,176 34,417 26,091 25,004 Total Current Assets 1,102,090 999,535 1,897,473 1,656,192 Total Assets 4,912,167 4,929,556 3,711,311 3,548,272 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and Reserves Stated Capital 1,498,498 1,498,498 1,498,498 1,498,498 Revaluation Reserves 1,329,594 1,242,858 5,905 5,905 Retained Earnings/ (Accumulated Losses) (3,027,608) (2,091,998) (1,319,803) (518,356) Shareholders' Fund (199,517) 649,358 184,600 986,047 Non-controlling interest 877,861 952,009 - - Total Equity 678,344 1,601,367 184,600 986,047 Non-Current Liabilities Retirement Benefit Obligations 31,539 31,748 15,359 15,877 Interest Bearing Borrowings - Due after one year 542,048 465,855 30,476 31,870 Non - Interest Bearing Borrowings -Due after one year 790,795 790,795 790,795 790,795 Lease liability 36,444 20,008 - Total Non-Current Liabilities 1,400,826 1,308,406 836,630 838,542 Current Liabilities Non - Interest Bearing Borrowings - Current 57,416 49,866 57,416 49,866 Interest Bearing Borrowings - Current 2,151,533 1,243,110 2,166,633 1,220,655 Lease liability 3,137 7,131 - - Deffered Income 4,035 4,035 4,035 4,035 Trade and Other Payables 149,165 219,825 54,574 65,108 Amounts due to Related Parties - - 68,321 50,133 Income Tax Payable 42,844 42,851 42,844 42,845 Bank Overdrafts 424,867 452,965 296,258 291,042 Total Current Liabilities 2,832,997 2,019,783 2,690,081 1,723,684 Total Liabilities 4,233,823 3,328,189 3,526,711 2,562,226 Total Equity and Liabilities 4,912,167 4,929,556 3,711,311 3,548,273 Net Assets Per Share (Rs.) (1.52) 4.94 1.41 7.51 Note: Figures in bracket indicate deductions. The above figures given are provisional and subject to audit.

I certify that the above financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007

Sgd

Thusitha Perera

Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors,