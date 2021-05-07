Asia Cement China : (1) UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ANNUAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 AND (2) RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Scope of Work of Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

The figures in respect of the Group's consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and the related notes thereto for the year ended 31 December 2020 as set out in the 2020 Unaudited Annual Results as announced by the Company on 1 April 2021 have been agreed by the Group's auditor, Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, to the amounts set out in the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year. The work performed by Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and consequently no assurance has been expressed by Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu on the 2020 Unaudited Annual Results as announced by the Company on 1 April 2021 or this further announcement.

Audit Opinion

The auditor of the Group has issued a qualified opinion in the independent auditor's report in connection with audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020. An extract of independent auditor's report is set out in the section headed "Extract of Independent Auditor's Report" below.

Extract of Independent Auditor's Report

"Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2020, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB") and have been properly prepared in compliance with the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The Group held five USD denominated 1% fixed-rate secured notes with an aggregate amount of US$368,000,000 (equivalent to RMB2,401,163,000) with maturity of one year issued by five independent private entities as at 31 December 2020 (the "USD Notes"). The USD Notes, being shown as note receivables in the consolidated statement of financial position, are measured at amortised cost with a loss allowance for expected credit loss of zero. However, the management of the Group was unable to provide us with adequate documentary evidence to confirm that the USD Notes which prima facie have contractual terms giving rise on specified dates to cash flows that may be solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding in order to conclude on the appropriateness of classifying these financial assets to be measured at amortised cost, or properly evaluate the associated loss allowance for expected credit loss, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard 9 Financial Instruments. Consequently, we are unable to evaluate the accuracy of the disclosures related to the USD Notes in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.