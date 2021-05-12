Log in
    743   KYG0539C1069

ASIA CEMENT (CHINA) HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(743)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asia Cement China : ANNUAL REPORT 2020

05/12/2021
ANNUAL REPORT

2020

CONTENTS

  1. Corporate Information
  2. Financial Highlights
  3. Chairman's Statement
  1. Vice Chairman's Statement
  1. CEO's Report
  1. Management Discussion and Analysis
  1. Corporate Governance Report
  1. Directors and Senior Management
  1. Directors' Report
  1. Independent Auditor's Report Consolidated Financial Statements
    51 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
    52 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
    54 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
    55 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
    57 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. Financial Summary

Corporate Information

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

Mr. HSU, Shu-ping(Vice Chairman)

Mr. CHANG, Tsai-hsiung

Dr. WU, Chung-lih (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. CHANG, Chen-kuen

Mr. LIN, Seng-chang

Ms. WU, Ling-ling

Non-Executive Director

Mr. HSU, Shu-tong(Chairman)

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. TSIM, Tak-lung Dominic

Mr. WANG, Wei

Mr. LEE, Kao-chao

Dr. WANG, Kuo-ming

COMPANY SECRETARY

Ms. CHOW, Yuk Yin Ivy

AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES

Dr. WU, Chung-lih

Ms. CHOW, Yuk Yin Ivy

MEMBERS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. TSIM, Tak-lung Dominic (Chairman)

Mr. HSU, Shu-tong

Mr. LEE, Kao-chao

MEMBERS OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Dr. WANG, Kuo-ming(Chairman)

Mr. HSU, Shu-tong

Mr. TSIM, Tak-lung Dominic

MEMBERS OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. HSU, Shu-tong(Chairman)

Mr. TSIM, Tak-lung Dominic

Mr. WANG, Wei

MEMBERS OF INDEPENDENCE COMMITTEE

Mr. LEE, Kao-chao(Chairman)

Mr. TSIM, Tak-lung Dominic

Dr. WANG, Kuo-ming

REGISTERED OFFICE

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN THE PRC

No. 6 Yadong Avenue

Ma-Tou Town, Ruichang City

Jiangxi Province, PRC

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN   HONG KONG

Portion of Unit B, 11th Floor

Lippo Leighton Tower

103 Leighton Road

Causeway Bay

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND   TRANSFER OFFICE

SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor 24 Shedden Road

P.O. Box 1586, Grand Cayman KY1-1110 Cayman Islands

HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR   AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

China Construction Bank

Bank of China

Bank of Communications

HONG KONG LEGAL ADVISER

Zhong Lun Law Firm 4/F, Jardine House

1 Connaught Place Central

Hong Kong

AUDITOR

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Registered Public Interest Entity Auditors

35/F, One Pacific Place

88 Queensway Hong Kong

STOCK CODE

743

COMPANY WEBSITE

www.achc.com.cn

CONTACT DETAILS

Phone:

(852) 2839 3705

Fax:

(852) 2577 8040

2

Annual Report 2020 | ASIA CEMENT (CHINA) HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Financial Highlights

2020

2019

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

10,823,753

12,608,716

Gross profit

4,518,782

5,319,126

Profit for the year

2,750,409

3,230,096

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

2,668,708

3,147,340

Gross profit margin

42%

42%

Earning per share

- Basic

RMB1.703

RMB2.009

Total assets

21,634,251

23,985,754

Net assets

16,531,228

14,642,994

Liquidity and Gearing

Current ratio

1

3.79

1.64

Quick ratio

2

3.57

1.55

Gearing ratio

3

0.24

0.39

Notes:

  1. Current ratio is calculated as current assets divided by current liabilities.
  2. Quick ratio is calculated as current assets less inventories divided by current liabilities.
  3. Gearing ratio is calculated as total liabilities divided by total assets.

ASIA CEMENT (CHINA) HOLDINGS CORPORATION | Annual Report 2020

3

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

HSU, Shu-tong

Chairman

4

Annual Report 2020 | ASIA CEMENT (CHINA) HOLDINGS CORPORATION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 13:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
