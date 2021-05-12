Asia Cement China : ANNUAL REPORT 2020

Independent Auditor's Report Consolidated Financial Statements
51 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
52 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
54 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
55 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
57 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Financial Summary
Corporate Information
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Executive Directors
Mr. HSU, Shu-ping(Vice Chairman)
Mr. CHANG, Tsai-hsiung
Dr. WU,Chung-lih (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. CHANG, Chen-kuen
Mr. LIN, Seng-chang
Ms. WU, Ling-ling
Non-Executive Director
Mr. HSU, Shu-tong(Chairman)
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Mr. TSIM, Tak-lung Dominic
Mr. WANG, Wei
Mr. LEE, Kao-chao
Dr. WANG, Kuo-ming
COMPANY SECRETARY
Ms. CHOW, Yuk Yin Ivy
AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES
Dr. WU, Chung-lih
Ms. CHOW, Yuk Yin Ivy
MEMBERS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. TSIM, Tak-lung Dominic (Chairman)
Mr. HSU, Shu-tong
Mr. LEE, Kao-chao
MEMBERS OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Dr. WANG, Kuo-ming(Chairman)
Mr. HSU, Shu-tong
Mr. TSIM, Tak-lung Dominic
MEMBERS OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Mr. HSU, Shu-tong(Chairman)
Mr. TSIM, Tak-lung Dominic
Mr. WANG, Wei
MEMBERS OF INDEPENDENCE COMMITTEE
Mr. LEE, Kao-chao(Chairman)
Mr. TSIM, Tak-lung Dominic
Dr. WANG, Kuo-ming
REGISTERED OFFICE
Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive
PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111
Cayman Islands
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN THE PRC
No. 6 Yadong Avenue
Ma-Tou Town, Ruichang City
Jiangxi Province, PRC
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG
Portion of Unit B, 11th Floor
Lippo Leighton Tower
103 Leighton Road
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor 24 Shedden Road
P.O. Box 1586, Grand Cayman KY1-1110 Cayman Islands
HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Tricor Investor Services Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
China Construction Bank
Bank of China
Bank of Communications
HONG KONG LEGAL ADVISER
Zhong Lun Law Firm 4/F, Jardine House
1 Connaught Place Central
Hong Kong
AUDITOR
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
Registered Public Interest Entity Auditors
35/F, One Pacific Place
88 Queensway Hong Kong
STOCK CODE
743
COMPANY WEBSITE
www.achc.com.cn
CONTACT DETAILS
Phone:
(852) 2839 3705
Fax:
(852) 2577 8040
Financial Highlights
2020
2019
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
10,823,753
12,608,716
Gross profit
4,518,782
5,319,126
Profit for the year
2,750,409
3,230,096
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
2,668,708
3,147,340
Gross profit margin
42%
42%
Earning per share
- Basic
RMB1.703
RMB2.009
Total assets
21,634,251
23,985,754
Net assets
16,531,228
14,642,994
Liquidity and Gearing
Current ratio
1
3.79
1.64
Quick ratio
2
3.57
1.55
Gearing ratio
3
0.24
0.39
Notes:
Current ratio is calculated as current assets divided by current liabilities.
Quick ratio is calculated as current assets less inventories divided by current liabilities.
Gearing ratio is calculated as total liabilities divided by total assets.
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
HSU, Shu-tong
Chairman
