Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation    743   KYG0539C1069

ASIA CEMENT (CHINA) HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(743)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asia Cement China : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

04/16/2021 | 12:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation

亞 洲 水 泥（中 國）控 股 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 743)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 for the purposes of considering and approving the quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 31 March 2021 and the recommendation payment of interim dividend, if applicable, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation

HSU Shu-tong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. HSU Shu-ping, Mr. CHANG Tsai-hsiung, Dr. WU Chung-lih, Mr. CHANG Chen-kuen, Mr. LIN Seng-chang and Ms. WU Ling-ling; the non-executive Director and Chairman is Mr. HSU Shu-tong; the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. TSIM Tak-lung Dominic, Mr. WANG Wei, Mr. LEE Kao-chao and Dr. WANG Kuo-ming.

Disclaimer

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 04:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASIA CEMENT (CHINA) HOLDINGS CORPORATION
12:06aASIA CEMENT CHINA  : Date of board meeting
PU
04/13ASIA CEMENT (CHINA)  : Expects First Quarter Profit to Surge Up to 130%
MT
04/12ASIA CEMENT CHINA  : Positive profit alert for the three months ended 31 march 2..
PU
04/06ASIA CEMENT CHINA  : Supplemental announcement to publication of audited annual ..
PU
04/02ASIA CEMENT (CHINA)  : Raises Dividend Despite Profit Decline
MT
04/01ASIA CEMENT CHINA  : (1) delay in publication of audited annual results announce..
PU
03/31ASIA CEMENT CHINA  : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities ..
PU
2020ASIA CEMENT CHINA  : Interim Report 2020
PU
2020ASIA CEMENT CHINA  : Change of company secretary and authorised representative
PU
2020ASIA CEMENT CHINA  : Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six month..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 371 M 1 587 M 1 587 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 4 557 M 698 M 698 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,25x
Yield 2020 9,42%
Capitalization 10 486 M 1 608 M 1 605 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 813
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart ASIA CEMENT (CHINA) HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIA CEMENT (CHINA) HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,21 CNY
Last Close Price 6,69 CNY
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chung Lih Wu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chien Hua Wu Chief Financial Officer
Hsu Tung Hsu Chairman
Chen Kuen Chang Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Tak Lung Tsim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIA CEMENT (CHINA) HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.73%1 608
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-1.54%38 958
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD18.39%38 158
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED26.41%14 589
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC12.98%14 522
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.10.88%10 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ