Asia Cement China : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation

亞 洲 水 泥（中 國）控 股 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 743)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 for the purposes of considering and approving the quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 31 March 2021 and the recommendation payment of interim dividend, if applicable, and transacting any other business.

Hong Kong, 16 April 2021

