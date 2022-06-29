Asia Cement : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022 Regular Shareholders Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/29 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Acceptance of the Proposal for 2021 Profits Distribution for NT$ 3.4 per share. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Acceptance to amend the Articles of Incorporation. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acceptance of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Acceptance to Amend Procedure for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets. Acceptance to Amend Procedure for Making Endorsements and Guarantees. Acceptance to Amend Procedure for Loan to Others. Acceptance to Amend Meeting Rules for Shareholders' Meeting 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.