Asia Cement : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022 Regular Shareholders Meeting
06/29/2022 | 02:37am EDT
Provided by: Asia Cement Corporation
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
14:24:22
Subject
Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022
Regular Shareholders Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/29
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Acceptance of the Proposal for 2021 Profits Distribution for
NT$ 3.4 per share.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Acceptance to amend the Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acceptance of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Acceptance to Amend Procedure for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets.
Acceptance to Amend Procedure for Making Endorsements and Guarantees.
Acceptance to Amend Procedure for Loan to Others.
Acceptance to Amend Meeting Rules for Shareholders' Meeting
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
