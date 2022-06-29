Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Asia Cement Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1102   TW0001102002

ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION

(1102)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
43.65 TWD   -0.80%
02:37aASIA CEMENT : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022 Regular Shareholders Meeting
PU
02:27aASIA CEMENT : Announcement of Ex-dividend record date of 2021's earning distribution
PU
06/10ASIA CEMENT : Announcement of Asia Cement Corporation on behalf of Asia Cement (China) Holding Co., the resolutions of the annual general meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asia Cement : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022 Regular Shareholders Meeting

06/29/2022 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Asia Cement Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 14:24:22
Subject 
 Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022
Regular Shareholders Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/29
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
 Acceptance of the Proposal for 2021 Profits Distribution for
 NT$ 3.4 per share.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
 Acceptance to amend the Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
 Acceptance of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
 Acceptance to Amend Procedure for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets.
 Acceptance to Amend Procedure for Making Endorsements and Guarantees.
 Acceptance to Amend Procedure for Loan to Others.
 Acceptance to Amend Meeting Rules for Shareholders' Meeting
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Asia Cement Corporation published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION
02:37aASIA CEMENT : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022 Regular Shareholders Meeti..
PU
02:27aASIA CEMENT : Announcement of Ex-dividend record date of 2021's earning distribution
PU
06/10ASIA CEMENT : Announcement of Asia Cement Corporation on behalf of Asia Cement (China) Hol..
PU
06/02ASIA CEMENT : will attend the IR conference held by Citi Securities
PU
06/01ASIA CEMENT : will attend the IR conference held by UBS Securities
PU
05/11Asia Cement Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
04/26UBS Adjusts Asia Cement's Price Target to NT$47 from NT$47.54, Keeps at Neutral
MT
03/31Asia Cement Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
03/30ASIA CEMENT : Announcement of Asia Cement Corporation on behalf of Asia Cement (China) Hol..
PU
03/30ASIA CEMENT : Announcement of Asia Cement Corporation on behalf of Asia Cement (China) Hol..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 92 746 M 3 120 M 3 120 M
Net income 2022 12 789 M 430 M 430 M
Net Debt 2022 72 629 M 2 443 M 2 443 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 7,01%
Capitalization 155 B 5 207 M 5 207 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 5 901
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Asia Cement Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 43,65 TWD
Average target price 45,59 TWD
Spread / Average Target 4,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kun Yan Li President, General Manager & Director
Ling Ling Wu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shu Tong Hsu Chairman
Ta Chou Huang Independent Director
Chi Hsueh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION-1.47%5 207
HOLCIM LTD-7.96%27 844
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-15.15%25 720
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-19.99%15 775
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC7.00%11 174
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-40.65%9 962