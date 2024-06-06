Asia Cement's comprehensive low-carbon transformation attracts EU attention

The "EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) Taiwan-Denmark Bilateral Forum" held in Taipei on June 4th to, in-depth, analyzed the impact of CBAM on Taiwan's export enterprises and to help alleviate anxiety of Taiwanese businesses toward carbon emission. Asia Cement has been laying out low-carbon transformation of the cement industry for more than a decade, and the results have been significantly improved in recent years. Not only has it greatly reduced carbon emissions, but it has also improved energy efficiency, which has triggered the curiosity of the EU. Therefore, although Asia Cement has not yet invested in Europe, it is the only cement company in Taiwan invited to share its experience. Asia Cement said that it will continue to develop low-carbon technology innovation, align with international standards, and strive to become a global leader in the low-carbon transformation of the cement industry, promote sustainable future, and further consolidate its competitiveness.

Asia Cement was represented by Mr. Chen Chih-hsien, Hualien Plant Chief Deputy Plant Manager at the forum. The theme of his speech was "Net-Zero carbon transformation, to be sustainable with Asia Cement " Chen Chih-hsien said that, in Taiwan, Asia Cement is the pioneer in promoting low-carbon cement. It started from reducing carbon emissions during production of clinker. As early as 2011, it began to produce masonry cement suitable for masonry projects. This cement is more suitable for masonry use than ordinary Portland cement in terms of quality and performance. It not only reduces the consumption of natural resources, but also reduces carbon emissions by 18%. Asia Cement has also set a target of selling 500,000 tons by 2035, hoping to replace Asia Cement's bagged Portland cement market. As for the bulk Portland limestone cement launched by Asia Cement, it can effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 12%. This cement is used in general construction, bridges, roads, precast concrete and mass concrete. It has passed various tests such as earthquake resistance, strength and durability, and is currently being used in residential projects in Hualien, which will help to greatly reduce the carbon contained in buildings. Asia Cement plans to develop ternary blended cement next, expected to increase the carbon reduction rate to 50%, and further expand the domestic low-carbon cement market.

The cement industry has high-temperature rotary kilns due to its process characteristics. In addition to effectively treating waste, it can also reuse waste as alternative raw materials and fuels, thereby reducing the mining and consumption of natural raw materials and fuels in the cement production. It has become an important force in implementing the circular economy. Chen Chih-hsien emphasized that Asia Cement has long been assisting local community and industry to dispose of various wastes such as converter slag fine material, coal ash, water treatment sludge, waste fan blades, and refrigerants. Combined with intelligent manufacturing and cement, clinker and carbon capture (CCU), it promotes the 3C zero-carbon strategy, making the cement industry a truly environmentally friendly industry. Since 2009, Asia Cement has voluntarily reduced a total of more than 390,000 tons of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to 1,003 times of the carbon absorbed by Taipei Da'an Forest Park annually. This series of emission reduction measures has allowed Asia Cement to exceed its internationally promised scientific emission reduction progress every year.

Asia Cement's innovation and environmental achievements were also featured in the latest issue of the International Cement Review (ICR) magazine at the end of May, 2024. ICR is the most authoritative journal in the global cement industry. It is pointed out in the ICR article, "Factory in the forest", that in the face of the challenges of climate change, Asia Cement has actively promoted the circular economy and biodiversity conservation. Since 1980, Asia Cement has been carrying out vegetation restoration in the quarry, restoring to their original forest state, and establishing ecological parks to restore butterflies, stick insects and native Taiwanese tree species, contributing to environmental protection and can be regarded as a model for the global cement industry.

Asia Cement has adopted a comprehensive four-pronged strategy to its low-carbon transformation journey, encompassing raw material sourcing, low-carbon products, business goals, and ecological friendliness. These approaches ensure a systematic and steady progression towards achieving its sustainability objectives.

