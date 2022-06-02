Log in
    1102   TW0001102002

ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION

(1102)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-31
44.80 TWD   +0.90%
12:02aASIA CEMENT : will attend the IR conference held by Citi Securities
PU
06/01ASIA CEMENT : will attend the IR conference held by UBS Securities
PU
05/11Asia Cement Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Asia Cement : will attend the IR conference held by Citi Securities

06/02/2022 | 12:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Asia Cement Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/02 Time of announcement 11:44:19
Subject 
 Asia Cement will attend the IR conference
held by Citi Securities
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:11:00am
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Asia Cement is
going to state its operation overview on
Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference 2022 held by Citi
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:Any related information
will be disclosed on M.O.P.S and the website of Asia Cement.

Disclaimer

Asia Cement Corporation published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 04:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 93 898 M 3 211 M 3 211 M
Net income 2022 12 244 M 419 M 419 M
Net Debt 2022 72 017 M 2 462 M 2 462 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 6,77%
Capitalization 159 B 5 432 M 5 432 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 901
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Asia Cement Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 44,80 TWD
Average target price 46,33 TWD
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kun Yan Li President, General Manager & Director
Ling Ling Wu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shu Tong Hsu Chairman
Ta Chou Huang Independent Director
Chi Hsueh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION1.13%5 425
HOLCIM LTD2.09%30 130
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED2.18%28 672
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-19.73%15 842
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-34.72%11 524
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC7.78%11 257