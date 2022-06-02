Asia Cement : will attend the IR conference held by Citi Securities

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08 2.Time of institutional investor conference:11:00am 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Asia Cement is going to state its operation overview on Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference 2022 held by Citi 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:Any related information will be disclosed on M.O.P.S and the website of Asia Cement.