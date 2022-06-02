Asia Cement : will attend the IR conference held by Citi Securities
06/02/2022 | 12:02am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Asia Cement Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/02
Time of announcement
11:44:19
Subject
Asia Cement will attend the IR conference
held by Citi Securities
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:11:00am
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Asia Cement is
going to state its operation overview on
Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference 2022 held by Citi
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:Any related information
will be disclosed on M.O.P.S and the website of Asia Cement.
Asia Cement Corporation published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 04:01:02 UTC.