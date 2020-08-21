Asia Commercial : 2020 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

KPI A1.3, KPI A1.4 and KPI A1.6
Given the nature of our business, we do not produce any form of hazardous waste from our operation. Hence our focus of waste management is to reduce the level of household waste. Our measures include the use of recycle papers, the use of recycle toner cartridges and the promotion of e-documents.
During the Reporting Period, the Group had generated approximately 6.9 (2019: 8.9) tonnes of household waste.
KPI A1.5
Referring to the section headed "A.1 Emissions".
A.2 Use of Resources
To promote an efficient use of resources in view of the nature of our business, the Group is mainly focus on efficient electricity usage and reduction of paper consumption. Our measures include the use of power-saving devices, the promotion of e-documents, the use of recycle papers and the reduction of energy consumption during non-business hours.
KPI A2.1
The following data was coming from the three core retail shops in Hong Kong and China respectively which accounted for the majority of the revenue of the Group during the Reporting Period.
Indirect energy consumption by electricity (kWh): 478,454 (2019: 637,088)
Indirect energy consumption by electricity per gross floor area (kWh/sq.m.): 395 (2019: 344)
KPI A2.2, KPI A2.4 and KPI A2.5
Not applicable in view of the nature of our business as both the water consumption and packaging material are immaterial.
KPI A2.3
Referring to the section headed "A.2 Use of Resources".
A.3 The Environment and Natural Resources
Referring to the section headed "A.2 Use of Resources".
KPI A3.1
Referring to the section headed "A.2 Use of Resources".