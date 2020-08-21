Asia Commercial : 2020 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

INTRODUCTION

The Group is committed to maintain a high standard of environmental, social and corporate governance practices by incorporating relevant policies into its business strategies with a key focus to build a long term relationship with its different stakeholders so as to enhance the value of the shareholders.

As the Group is principally engaged in the trading of watches (retail and wholesale) and property leasing, it is not directly involved in the production process and hence most of the environmental impacts are indirect.

The structure of this report is by reference to Appendix 27 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. It is recommended that this report is to read together with the Corporate Governance Report as laid down in our Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2020.

ENVIRONMENTAL

A.1 Emissions

The Group is committed to protect the environment from its business activities and workplace by implementing measures such as the use of power-saving devices, the promotion of e-documents, the use of recycle papers and the reduction of energy consumption during non-business hours with a view to stay efficient on resource consumption and reduce impact on environment.

During the reporting period (i.e. 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020, "Reporting Period"), the Group was not aware of any material non-compliance incidents with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on our operation.

KPI A1.1 and KPI A1.2

In view of our business nature, our primary focus of emission is the greenhouse gas emissions coming from the electric consumption. The following data was coming from the three core retail shops in Hong Kong and China respectively which accounted for the majority of the revenue of the Group during the Reporting Period.

Carbon dioxide emission from electricity consumption (tonnes): 615 (2019: 843)

Carbon dioxide emission from electricity consumption per gross floor area (tonnes/sq.m.): 0.5

(2019: 0.5)