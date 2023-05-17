Advanced search
    EFM   GB0002945029

ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC

(EFM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:44:23 2023-05-17 am EDT
381.50 GBX   +0.39%
05:50aAsia Dragon Trust : Interim Report to 28 February 2023
PU
05/15Asia Dragon Trust : Half Yearly Report
PU
04/27Ceiba net asset value down, up for Asia Dragon Trust
AN
Asia Dragon Trust : Interim Report to 28 February 2023

05/17/2023 | 05:50am EDT
Asia Dragon Trust plc

Half-Yearly Report 28 February 2023

Capturing growth from world-class Asian companies

asiadragontrust.co.uk

Performance Highlights

Net asset value total return A

Six months ended 28 February 2023

-7.2%

Year ended 31 August 2022

-8.4%

Benchmark total return (in sterling terms)

Six months ended 28 February 2023

-5.7%

Year ended 31 August 2022

-7.1%

  1. Considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure as defined on pages 30 and 31.

Share price total return A

Six months ended 28 February 2023

-6.5%

Year ended 31 August 2022

-11.8%

Discount to net asset valueA

As at 28 February 2023

12.6%

As at 31 August 2022

13.1%

Overview

Portfolio

Financial Statements

6 months ended

Year ended

01/09/2021 -

3 years ended

5 years ended

10 years ended

28/02/2023

28/02/2023

28/02/2023A

28/02/2023

28/02/2023

28/02/2023

Net asset value per shareB

-7.2%

-8.0%

-13.9%

+10.0%

+15.4%

+63.6%

Share priceB

-6.5%

-12.0%

-14.1%

+9.3%

+18.0%

+55.9%

MSCI AC Asia (ex Japan)

-5.7%

-4.8%

-12.4%

+10.7%

+10.4%

+82.0%

Index (sterling adjusted)

  1. The monitoring period for the Company's five year performance related conditional tender commenced on 1 September 2021. See the outside back cover of the Half Yearly Report for further details.
  2. Considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure as defined on page 31.

General Information

Asia Dragon Trust plc

1

Financial Calendar and Highlights

Financial Calendar

Financial year end

31 August 2023

November 2023

Announcement of annual results for year ending 31 August 2023

December 2023

Annual General Meeting

December 2023

Final Ordinary dividend payable for year ending 31 August 2023

Financial Highlights

28 February 2023

31 August 2022

% change

Total shareholders' funds (£'000)

549,954

614,369

-10.5

Net asset value per share (capital return basis) (p)

469.24

513.32

-8.6

Share price (capital return basis) (p)

410.00

446.00

-8.1

Discount to net asset value (%) A

12.6

13.1

MSCI AC Asia (ex Japan) Index (in sterling terms; capital return basis)

964.33

1,030.48

-6.4

Net gearing % A

9.6

9.0

Ongoing charges ratio A

0.91

0.84

  1. Considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure as defined on pages 30 and 31.

2

Asia Dragon Trust plc

"Many Asian economies have been late in reopening

after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. We are also seeing continued policy support in the region. These positive moves are helping to bolster a recovery in consumer spending

and your Manager expects an improved earnings outlook for

companies exposed to this domestic demand theme."

James Will, Chairman

Capturing growth from world-class Asian companies

As a long-term, cornerstone investment in Asian equity markets, Asia Dragon Trust seeks to provide investors with access to high quality companies - companies we believe to be attractively valued with effective management, good cash flows and healthy balance sheets.

Leading: in a market of diverse corporate quality, our Manager's intensive approach seeks to bring together world-class, quality Asian companies that are transforming their sector and setting governance standards.

Long term: as one of the largest Asian investment trusts, our size and extensive Manager experience make Asia Dragon a solid cornerstone investment looking to drive steady, long-term growth from a volatile but unmissable region.

Local: at the heart of Asia for over 30 years, our Manager's broad and deep in-country presence gives us regional insight from a global perspective and outstanding corporate access across this complex, wide-ranging and fast-changing market.

Asia Dragon Trust plc

3

Attachments

© Publicnow 2023
