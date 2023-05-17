Asia Dragon Trust : Interim Report to 28 February 2023

"Many Asian economies have been late in reopening
after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. We are also seeing continued policy support in the region. These positive moves are helping to bolster a recovery in consumer spending
and your Manager expects an improved earnings outlook for
companies exposed to this domestic demand theme."
James Will, Chairman
Capturing growth from world-class Asian companies
As a long-term, cornerstone investment in Asian equity markets, Asia Dragon Trust seeks to provide investors with access to high quality companies - companies we believe to be attractively valued with effective management, good cash flows and healthy balance sheets.
Leading: in a market of diverse corporate quality, our Manager's intensive approach seeks to bring together world-class, quality Asian companies that are transforming their sector and setting governance standards.
Long term: as one of the largest Asian investment trusts, our size and extensive Manager experience make Asia Dragon a solid cornerstone investment looking to drive steady, long-term growth from a volatile but unmissable region.
Local: at the heart of Asia for over 30 years, our Manager's broad and deep in-country presence gives us regional insight from a global perspective and outstanding corporate access across this complex, wide-ranging and fast-changing market.