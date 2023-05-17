Asia Dragon Trust : Interim Report to 28 February 2023

Considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure as defined on page 31.

The monitoring period for the Company's five year performance related conditional tender commenced on 1 September 2021. See the outside back cover of the Half Yearly Report for further details.

Considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure as defined on pages 30 and 31.

Considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure as defined on pages 30 and 31.

"Many Asian economies have been late in reopening

after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. We are also seeing continued policy support in the region. These positive moves are helping to bolster a recovery in consumer spending

and your Manager expects an improved earnings outlook for

companies exposed to this domestic demand theme."

James Will, Chairman

Capturing growth from world-class Asian companies

As a long-term, cornerstone investment in Asian equity markets, Asia Dragon Trust seeks to provide investors with access to high quality companies - companies we believe to be attractively valued with effective management, good cash flows and healthy balance sheets.

Leading: in a market of diverse corporate quality, our Manager's intensive approach seeks to bring together world-class, quality Asian companies that are transforming their sector and setting governance standards.

Long term: as one of the largest Asian investment trusts, our size and extensive Manager experience make Asia Dragon a solid cornerstone investment looking to drive steady, long-term growth from a volatile but unmissable region.

Local: at the heart of Asia for over 30 years, our Manager's broad and deep in-country presence gives us regional insight from a global perspective and outstanding corporate access across this complex, wide-ranging and fast-changing market.