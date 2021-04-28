Log in
    351   HK0000527306

ASIA ENERGY LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED

(351)
  Report
Asia Energy Logistics : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

04/28/2021 | 05:25am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA ENERGY LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED

亞 洲 能 源 物 流 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 351)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the "Board") of directors of Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Suen To Wai ("Mr. Suen") has tendered his resignation as the company secretary and the authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) with effect from 28 April 2021. Mr. Suen confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

Following the resignation of Mr. Suen, the Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Poon Pok Man, Coca ("Mr. Poon"), has been appointed as the company secretary and the authorised representative of the Company with effect from 28 April 2021. Mr. Poon has over 13 years of professional experience in corporate finance, financial reporting and auditing.

Mr. Poon graduated from the City University of Hong Kong (香港城市大學), with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration (Hons) with a major in accountancy in November 2007. He has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since May 2012.

The Board is of the view that Mr. Poon is qualified to act as the authorised representative and the company secretary of the Company under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Suen for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service and welcome Mr. Poon on his new appointment.

By Order of the Board

Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited

Pang Yuet

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Pang Yuet, Ms. Jian Qing and Mr. Sun Peng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ng Kwun Wan, Mr. Wong Cheuk Bun and Mr. Hon Ming Sang.

Disclaimer

Asia Energy Logistics Group Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 47,9 M 6,17 M 6,17 M
Net income 2020 111 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net cash 2020 57,2 M 7,37 M 7,37 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 754 M 97,2 M 97,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,09x
EV / Sales 2020 9,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kin Wing Yu Chief Financial Officer
Yuet Pang Chairman
Wei Zhang Vice President-Operations
Cheuk Bun Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwun Wan Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIA ENERGY LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED50.85%97
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S12.91%46 456
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT62.13%31 628
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.57.42%30 799
HMM CO.,LTD163.80%11 419
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED74.97%11 133
