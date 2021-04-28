Asia Energy Logistics : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA ENERGY LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED

亞 洲 能 源 物 流 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 351)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the "Board") of directors of Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Suen To Wai ("Mr. Suen") has tendered his resignation as the company secretary and the authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) with effect from 28 April 2021. Mr. Suen confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

Following the resignation of Mr. Suen, the Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Poon Pok Man, Coca ("Mr. Poon"), has been appointed as the company secretary and the authorised representative of the Company with effect from 28 April 2021. Mr. Poon has over 13 years of professional experience in corporate finance, financial reporting and auditing.

Mr. Poon graduated from the City University of Hong Kong (香港城市大學), with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration (Hons) with a major in accountancy in November 2007. He has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since May 2012.