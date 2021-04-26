Asia Energy Logistics : Proxy Form for use at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 28 May 2021 (or any adjournment thereof)

ASIA ENERGY LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED

亞 洲 能 源 物 流 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 351)

Proxy Form for use at the Annual General Meeting to be held on

Friday, 28 May 2021

(or any adjournment thereof)

or failing him, the Chairman of the annual general meeting of the Company (the ''Annual General Meeting'') to act as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting to be held at Room 2906, 29/F., China Resources Building, 26 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 28 May 2021 at 3 : 00 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments the following resolutions more particularly set out in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting and to vote for me/us in my/our name(s) in respect of the said resolutions as indicated below. In absence of any indication, the proxy may abstain or vote for or against the resolutions at his/her own discretion.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR(5) AGAINST(5)

1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements, the Director's Report and the Independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2. (a) To re-elect Mr. Pang Yuet as an executive director of the Company; (b) To re-elect Ms. Jian Qing as an executive director of the Company; (c) To re-elect Mr. Sun Peng as an executive director of the Company; (d) To re-elect Mr. Ng Kwun Wan as an independent non-executive director of the Company; (e) To re-elect Mr. Wong Cheuk Bun as an independent non-executive director of the Company; (f) To re-elect Mr. Hon Ming Sang as an independent non-executive director of the Company; and (g) To authorize the board of directors to fix the directors' remuneration.

3. To re-appoint Mazars CPA Limited as auditor and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration.

4. To grant a general mandate to the directors to allot and issue shares of the Company.

5. To grant a general mandate to the directors to repurchase shares of the Company.

6. To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to issue shares by the number of the shares repurchased.

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated. In the case of joint holders, the vote(s) of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). Insert in BLOCK CAPITALS the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. If no name is inserted, the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting will act as your proxy. A member entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in stead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY OF THE ABOVE RESOLUTIONS, TICK ( H ) THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY OF THE ABOVE RESOLUTIONS, TICK ( H ) THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED ''AGAINST''. Failure to complete any or all of the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his/her vote at his/her discretion or to abstain. Your proxy will also been entitled to vote at his/her discretion or to abstain on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting. This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing, or if such appointor being a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorised. Any alteration made to this proxy form should be initialled by the person who signs it. In order to be valid, this proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's share registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of this proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting in person if you so wish and, in such event, this proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the meeting of the Company (the ''Purposes''). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Secretaries Limited.