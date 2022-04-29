Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Asia Green Energy Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGE   TH0990A10Z05

ASIA GREEN ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AGE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-27
4.480 THB   +10.34%
ASIA GREEN ENERGY PUBLIC : Form to Report Name of Members and Scope of work of the Audit Commitee (F24-1)
PU
ASIA GREEN ENERGY PUBLIC : Disclosure of the information relating to the 2022 AGM on the Company's website
PU
ASIA GREEN ENERGY PUBLIC : Notification of the Resolution ot the Company's Board of Director (Annual Shareholer's Meeting and Cash & Stock Dividend Payment and report form for capital increase F53-4) (Ediit Template)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asia Green Energy Public : Form to Report Name of Members and Scope of work of the Audit Commitee (F24-1)

04/29/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Date/Time
29 Apr 2022 12:41:36
Headline
Form to Report Name of Members and Scope of work of the Audit Commitee (F24-1)
Symbol
AGE
Source
AGE
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Asia Green Energy pcl published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12 884 M 374 M 374 M
Net income 2021 638 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net Debt 2021 3 618 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,76x
Yield 2021 6,59%
Capitalization 4 873 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart ASIA GREEN ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asia Green Energy Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Panom Kuansataporn Managing Director & Executive Director
Apisit Rujikeatkamjorn Chairman
Anan Petchropas Operations Director
Pinmanee Makmantana Independent Non-Executive Director
Prasert Tapaneeyangkul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIA GREEN ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED60.51%141
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED42.78%88 905
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED42.30%25 398
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED45.16%21 142
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED53.11%16 671
COAL INDIA LIMITED30.26%15 293