    ASIC   PK0024401017

ASIA INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(ASIC)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2021-10-28
14.38 PKR   -.--%
12:33aAsia Insurance : Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 September 2022
PU
08/25Asia Insurance : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30-06-2022
PU
2021Asia Insurance Company Limited Announces Unaudited Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asia Insurance : Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 September 2022

10/25/2022 | 12:33am EDT
ASIA INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

For the Quarter Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

30-Sep-22

30-Sep-21

30-Sep-22

30-Sep-21

Note

Rupees

Rupees

RUPEES

RUPEES

Net Insurance Premium

21

237,586,947

175,066,981

581,060,858

435,565,201

Net Insurance Claims

22

(124,627,735)

(40,987,548)

(229,788,906)

(130,626,423)

Premium Deficiency

-

-

9,217,525

2,146,443

Net Commission and Other Acquisition Costs

23

(45,988,180)

(39,001,964)

(116,877,701)

(103,925,652)

Insurance Claims and Acquisition Expenses

(170,615,915)

(79,989,512)

(337,449,082)

(232,405,632)

Management Expenses

(93,938,294)

(72,573,536)

(273,553,759)

(208,869,085)

Underwriting Results

(26,967,262)

22,503,933

(29,941,983)

(5,709,516)

Investment Income

24

14,419,401

(19,145,410)

(21,024,808)

16,896,919

Other Income

3,996,254

3,330,423

10,374,699

8,645,159

Other Expenses

(1,134,431)

(1,972,843)

(2,356,337)

(3,076,972)

Results of Operating Activities

(9,686,038)

4,716,103

(42,948,429)

16,755,590

Finance Cost

(3,274,945)

(3,555,996)

(9,803,930)

(10,873,486)

Profit from Window Takaful Operations

16

4,136,425

4,777,744

12,514,203

12,374,152

(Loss) / Profit Before Tax

(8,824,558)

5,937,851

(40,238,156)

18,256,256

Income Tax Expense

25

1,930,306

(1,729,765)

11,754,030

(5,217,792)

(Loss) / Profit After Tax

(6,894,252)

4,208,086

(28,484,126)

13,038,464

(Loss) / Earnings Per Share - Basic & Diluted (Restated)

26

(0.09)

0.05

(0.39)

0.18

The annexed notes 1 To 36 form an integral part of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Director

Director

Chief Financial Officer

ASIA INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED - WINDOW TAKAFUL OPERATIONS

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

For the Quarter Ended

For The Nine Months Ended

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

30-Sep-22

30-Sep-21

30-Sep-22

30-Sep-21

Participants' Takaful Fund (PTF)

Note

Rupees

Rupees

Rupees

Rupees

Contributions Earned

14

12,296,297

11,087,291

35,133,529

32,607,580

Less: Contributions Ceded to Retakaful

(5,478,560)

(4,629,374)

(16,323,658)

(13,992,916)

Net Contributions Revenue

6,817,737

6,457,917

18,809,871

18,614,664

Retakaful Rebate Earned

-

-

-

-

Net Underwriting Income

6,817,737

6,457,917

18,809,871

18,614,664

Net Claims - Reported / Settled - IBNR

15

(17,244,037)

(3,519,221)

(21,370,312)

(13,025,598)

Charge of Contribution Deficiency Reserve

(3,837,892)

(34,608)

(3,837,892)

(34,608)

(21,081,929)

(3,553,829)

(25,208,204)

(13,060,206)

Other Direct Expenses

(470)

(33,799)

(1,526)

(63,335)

(Deficit) / Surplus Before Investment Income

(14,264,662)

2,870,289

(6,399,859)

5,491,123

Other Income

1,014,562

560,110

2,297,672

1,175,238

(Deficit) / Surplus Transferred to Accumulated Surplus

(13,250,100)

3,430,399

(4,102,187)

6,666,361

Operator's Fund (OPF)

Wakala Fee

17

9,833,552

8,438,476

28,009,494

24,213,570

Commission Expense

16

(4,111,981)

(3,402,127)

(11,559,698)

(10,179,988)

General, Adminstration and Management Expenses

(2,350,780)

(858,010)

(6,060,347)

(3,361,245)

Operating Results

3,370,791

4,178,339

10,389,449

10,672,337

Other Income

765,633

602,030

2,231,142

1,782,310

Other Expenses

-

(2,625)

(106,388)

(80,495)

Profit for the period

4,136,424

4,777,744

12,514,203

12,374,152

The annexed notes from 1 to 25 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Director

Director

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Asia Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 04:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
