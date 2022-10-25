Asia Insurance : Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 September 2022
ASIA INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
For the Quarter Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
30-Sep-22
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-22
30-Sep-21
Note
Rupees
Rupees
RUPEES
RUPEES
Net Insurance Premium
21
237,586,947
175,066,981
581,060,858
435,565,201
Net Insurance Claims
22
(124,627,735)
(40,987,548)
(229,788,906)
(130,626,423)
Premium Deficiency
-
-
9,217,525
2,146,443
Net Commission and Other Acquisition Costs
23
(45,988,180)
(39,001,964)
(116,877,701)
(103,925,652)
Insurance Claims and Acquisition Expenses
(170,615,915)
(79,989,512)
(337,449,082)
(232,405,632)
Management Expenses
(93,938,294)
(72,573,536)
(273,553,759)
(208,869,085)
Underwriting Results
(26,967,262)
22,503,933
(29,941,983)
(5,709,516)
Investment Income
24
14,419,401
(19,145,410)
(21,024,808)
16,896,919
Other Income
3,996,254
3,330,423
10,374,699
8,645,159
Other Expenses
(1,134,431)
(1,972,843)
(2,356,337)
(3,076,972)
Results of Operating Activities
(9,686,038)
4,716,103
(42,948,429)
16,755,590
Finance Cost
(3,274,945)
(3,555,996)
(9,803,930)
(10,873,486)
Profit from Window Takaful Operations
16
4,136,425
4,777,744
12,514,203
12,374,152
(Loss) / Profit Before Tax
(8,824,558)
5,937,851
(40,238,156)
18,256,256
Income Tax Expense
25
1,930,306
(1,729,765)
11,754,030
(5,217,792)
(Loss) / Profit After Tax
(6,894,252)
4,208,086
(28,484,126)
13,038,464
(Loss) / Earnings Per Share - Basic & Diluted (Restated)
26
(0.09)
0.05
(0.39)
0.18
The annexed notes 1 To 36 form an integral part of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Director
Chief Financial Officer
ASIA INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED - WINDOW TAKAFUL OPERATIONS
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
For the Quarter Ended
For The Nine Months Ended
Un-Audited
Un-Audited
Un-Audited
Un-Audited
30-Sep-22
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-22
30-Sep-21
Participants' Takaful Fund (PTF)
Note
Rupees
Rupees
Rupees
Rupees
Contributions Earned
14
12,296,297
11,087,291
35,133,529
32,607,580
Less: Contributions Ceded to Retakaful
(5,478,560)
(4,629,374)
(16,323,658)
(13,992,916)
Net Contributions Revenue
6,817,737
6,457,917
18,809,871
18,614,664
Retakaful Rebate Earned
-
-
-
-
Net Underwriting Income
6,817,737
6,457,917
18,809,871
18,614,664
Net Claims - Reported / Settled - IBNR
15
(17,244,037)
(3,519,221)
(21,370,312)
(13,025,598)
Charge of Contribution Deficiency Reserve
(3,837,892)
(34,608)
(3,837,892)
(34,608)
(21,081,929)
(3,553,829)
(25,208,204)
(13,060,206)
Other Direct Expenses
(470)
(33,799)
(1,526)
(63,335)
(Deficit) / Surplus Before Investment Income
(14,264,662)
2,870,289
(6,399,859)
5,491,123
Other Income
1,014,562
560,110
2,297,672
1,175,238
(Deficit) / Surplus Transferred to Accumulated Surplus
(13,250,100)
3,430,399
(4,102,187)
6,666,361
Operator's Fund (OPF)
Wakala Fee
17
9,833,552
8,438,476
28,009,494
24,213,570
Commission Expense
16
(4,111,981)
(3,402,127)
(11,559,698)
(10,179,988)
General, Adminstration and Management Expenses
(2,350,780)
(858,010)
(6,060,347)
(3,361,245)
Operating Results
3,370,791
4,178,339
10,389,449
10,672,337
Other Income
765,633
602,030
2,231,142
1,782,310
Other Expenses
-
(2,625)
(106,388)
(80,495)
Profit for the period
4,136,424
4,777,744
12,514,203
12,374,152
The annexed notes from 1 to 25 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Director
Chief Financial Officer
