  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Asia Insurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASIC   PK0024401017

ASIA INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(ASIC)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2021-10-28
14.38 PKR   -.--%
Asia Insurance : Financial Results for the Year Ended 2022-12-31
PU
Asia Insurance : Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 September 2022
PU
Asia Insurance : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30-06-2022
PU
Asia Insurance : Financial Results for the Year Ended 2022-12-31

03/22/2023 | 12:31am EDT
ASIA INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Net Insurance Premium

Net Insurance Claims

Premium Deficiency

Net Commission and Other Acquisition Costs

Insurance Claims and Acquisition Expenses

Management Expenses

Underwriting Results

Investment (Loss) / Income

Other Income

Other Expenses

Results of Operating Activities

Finance Cost

Profit from Window Takaful Operations

(Loss) / Profit Before Tax

Income Tax Expense

(Loss) / Profit After Tax

(Loss) / Earnings Per Share - Basic & Diluted (Restated)

31-Dec-22

RUPEES

735,275,461

(293,086,144)

7,103,350

(162,512,981)

(448,495,775)

(361,354,438)

(74,574,752)

(29,044,491)

13,369,096

(4,280,162)

(94,530,309)

(15,665,013)

18,965,958

(91,229,364)

17,397,966

(73,831,398)

(1.01)

31-Dec-21

RUPEES

593,675,987

(166,803,205)

(3,381,203)

(125,007,044)

(295,191,452)

(291,981,411)

6,503,124

19,258,725

16,297,890

(5,079,634)

36,980,105

(14,396,351)

14,756,680

37,340,434

(10,527,264)

26,813,170

0.37

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Director

Director

Chief Financial Officer

ASIA INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED - WINDOW TAKAFUL OPERATIONS

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Participants' Takaful Fund (PTF)

Contributions Earned

Less: Contributions Ceded to Retakaful

Net Contributions Revenue

Retakaful Rebate Earned

Net Underwriting Income

Net Claims - Reported / Settled - IBNR Charge of Contribution Deficiency Reserve

Other Direct Expenses

Surplus / (Deficit) Before Investment Income Other Income

Surplus / (Deficit) Transferred to Accumulated Surplus

Operator's Fund (OPF)

Wakala Fee

Commission Expense

General, Adminstration and Management Expenses

Other Income

Other Expenses

Profit for the year

31-Dec-22

Rupees

49,601,815

(21,324,965)

28,276,850

-

28,276,850

(28,394,143)

(209,782)

(28,603,925)

(1,947)

(329,022)

3,526,941

3,197,919

39,361,314

(16,373,133)

(6,682,799)

16,305,382

2,889,964

(229,388)

18,965,958

31-Dec-21

Rupees

42,882,626

(19,394,393)

23,488,233

100,732

23,588,965

(25,489,030)

-

(25,489,030)

(4,303)

(1,904,368)

1,694,035

(210,333)

32,258,897

(13,363,035)

(6,404,811)

12,491,051

2,476,750

(211,121)

14,756,680

hairman

Chief Executive Officer

Director

Director

Chief Financial Office

Disclaimer

Asia Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 04:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
