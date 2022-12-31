Asia Insurance : Financial Results for the Year Ended 2022-12-31
ASIA INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
Net Insurance Premium
Net Insurance Claims
Premium Deficiency
Net Commission and Other Acquisition Costs
Insurance Claims and Acquisition Expenses
Management Expenses
Underwriting Results
Investment (Loss) / Income
Other Income
Other Expenses
Results of Operating Activities
Finance Cost
Profit from Window Takaful Operations
(Loss) / Profit Before Tax
Income Tax Expense
(Loss) / Profit After Tax
(Loss) / Earnings Per Share - Basic & Diluted (Restated)
31-Dec-22
RUPEES
735,275,461
(293,086,144)
7,103,350
(162,512,981)
(448,495,775)
(361,354,438)
(74,574,752)
(29,044,491)
13,369,096
(4,280,162)
(94,530,309)
(15,665,013)
18,965,958
(91,229,364)
17,397,966
(73,831,398)
(1.01)
31-Dec-21
RUPEES
593,675,987
(166,803,205)
(3,381,203)
(125,007,044)
(295,191,452)
(291,981,411)
6,503,124
19,258,725
16,297,890
(5,079,634)
36,980,105
(14,396,351)
14,756,680
37,340,434
(10,527,264)
26,813,170
0.37
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Director
Chief Financial Officer
ASIA INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED - WINDOW TAKAFUL OPERATIONS
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
Participants' Takaful Fund (PTF)
Contributions Earned
Less: Contributions Ceded to Retakaful
Net Contributions Revenue
Retakaful Rebate Earned
Net Underwriting Income
Net Claims - Reported / Settled - IBNR Charge of Contribution Deficiency Reserve
Other Direct Expenses
Surplus / (Deficit) Before Investment Income Other Income
Surplus / (Deficit) Transferred to Accumulated Surplus
Operator's Fund (OPF)
Wakala Fee
Commission Expense
General, Adminstration and Management Expenses
Other Income
Other Expenses
Profit for the year
31-Dec-22
Rupees
49,601,815
(21,324,965)
28,276,850
-
28,276,850
(28,394,143)
(209,782)
(28,603,925)
(1,947)
(329,022)
3,526,941
3,197,919
39,361,314
(16,373,133)
(6,682,799)
16,305,382
2,889,964
(229,388)
18,965,958
31-Dec-21
Rupees
42,882,626
(19,394,393)
23,488,233
100,732
23,588,965
(25,489,030)
-
(25,489,030)
(4,303)
(1,904,368)
1,694,035
(210,333)
32,258,897
(13,363,035)
(6,404,811)
12,491,051
2,476,750
(211,121)
14,756,680
hairman
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Director
Chief Financial Office
