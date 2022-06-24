Asia Optical : Announcement of the important resolution in Company's significant subsidiary, AOE Optronics Co., Inc. 2022 Shareholders' Meeting
06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Provided by: ASIA OPTICAL CO., INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
17:35:34
Subject
Announcement of the important resolution in
Company's significant subsidiary, AOE Optronics Co., Inc.
2022 Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting: 2022/06/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation: Accepted the proposal of 2021 profit distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Accepted the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Accepted the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors: None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
Asia Optical Co. Inc. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:45:04 UTC.