  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Asia Optical Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3019   TW0003019006

ASIA OPTICAL CO., INC.

(3019)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
63.20 TWD   +0.32%
05:46aASIA OPTICAL : Announcement of the important resolution in Company's significant subsidiary, AOE Optronics Co., Inc. 2022 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/14ASIA OPTICAL : Announcement of the member personnel changes to the Company's Audit Committee
PU
06/14ASIA OPTICAL : Announcement of the Company's Record date for ex-dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asia Optical : Announcement of the important resolution in Company's significant subsidiary, AOE Optronics Co., Inc. 2022 Shareholders' Meeting

06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ASIA OPTICAL CO., INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 17:35:34
Subject 
 Announcement of the important resolution in
Company's significant subsidiary, AOE Optronics Co., Inc.
2022 Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting: 2022/06/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation: Accepted the proposal of 2021 profit distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Accepted the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Accepted the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors: None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

Asia Optical Co. Inc. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20 977 M 705 M 705 M
Net income 2021 1 501 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
Net cash 2021 10 353 M 348 M 348 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 3,94%
Capitalization 17 765 M 597 M 597 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 19 859
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart ASIA OPTICAL CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Asia Optical Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIA OPTICAL CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tai Lang Lin GM, Director & Chief Marketing Officer
Shih Chun Chang CFO, IR Contact, Deputy GM & Spokesman
Yi Jen Lai Chairman
Hui MIin Lue Independent Director
Teng Ko Chung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIA OPTICAL CO., INC.-32.69%597
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-34.48%7 246
NIKON CORPORATION31.21%4 424
APPOTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED-26.49%1 707
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-34.59%1 305
COWELL E HOLDINGS INC.-33.03%935