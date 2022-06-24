Asia Optical : Announcement of the important resolution in Company's significant subsidiary, AOE Optronics Co., Inc. 2022 Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting: 2022/06/24 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Accepted the proposal of 2021 profit distribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Accepted the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Accepted the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.