Asia Pacific Strategic Investments : Sustainability Report 2022

This document has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document

Board Statement

Dear Stakeholders,

The Board of Directors is pleased to present the fifth annual Sustainability Report for Asia- Pacific Strategic Investments Limited ("APS", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). This Report provides a broad overview of our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") performance over the financial year ended 30 June 2022 ("FY2022"), underscoring our continuous commitment to creating long-term value for our stakeholders.

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to plague the world over the past year, presenting many challenges for businesses and local communities alike. To deter the spread of COVID-19, the People's Republic of China ("PRC") government has continued stringent travel restrictions and safe distancing measures, which resulted in operational repercussions for the hospitality and real estate industries. The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has showed us the importance of building a business that is resilient and adaptable to change.

At APS, we are constantly exploring new opportunities to deliver sustainable, inclusive growth for our stakeholders. The Board is committed to aligning the Group's sustainability objectives with APS' strategic direction and providing oversight of all ESG- related matters. Having experienced uncertainties in the last three COVID-19 years , it is critical that we focus on measures to build our organisational resilience and manage ESG- related risks and opportunities that are encountered by the Group. The Board is committed to continuously improve upon our sustainability reporting, to better address our stakeholders' interests, and thereby enhance our accountability and transparency.

The Board would like to hereby express our gratitude and sincere appreciation to our shareholders, employees, customers, and business partners for your unwavering support over the years. In the years ahead, we will stay focused on mitigating the adverse impact the pandemic has on our business operations through prudent cost management and staying alert towards the risks and opportunities presented to the Group.

Sincerely,

Board of Directors

Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited

1