Asia Pacific Telecom : Announcement for the merger with Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. to the creditors

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15 2.Company name:Asia Pacific Telecom Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: 1. In accordance with Article 73 of Company Act and Article 23 of Business Mergers And Acquisitions Act. 2. The company's extraordinary shareholders meeting, held on April 15, 2022, resolved to merge by absorption with Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Far EasTone")., with Far EasTone as the surviving company and The company as the dissolving company. The merger base date is tentatively as September 30, 2022. Far EasTone assume the company's total assets/liabilities and rights/obligations after the merger base date. 3. If the creditors of the company have any objection related to the merger, please submit it with the documentary evidence of creditor's rights to the company in writing by delivered in person or by mail (based on the postmark date, and the mailing address is Finance Department, 8F., No.32, JiHu Rd., Neihu Dist., Taipei, 11492, Taiwan, R.O.C.) within 31 days from the announcement date (from April 15 ,2022 to May 15, 2022). If the creditors of the company fail to express the objection within the prescribed time limit, you will be deemed to have no objection. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.