  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Asia Pacific Telecom Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3682   TW0003682001

ASIA PACIFIC TELECOM CO., LTD.

(3682)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
6.820 TWD   +0.29%
07:11aASIA PACIFIC TELECOM : Announcement for the merger with Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. to the creditors
PU
05:40aASIA PACIFIC TELECOM : Announcement of change to the member of Remuneration Committee
PU
05:30aASIA PACIFIC TELECOM : Announcement of change to the member of Audit Committee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asia Pacific Telecom : Announcement for the merger with Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. to the creditors

04/15/2022 | 07:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Asia Pacific Telecom Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 18:57:43
Subject 
 Announcement for the merger with Far EasTone
Telecommunications Co., Ltd. to the creditors
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Company name:Asia Pacific Telecom Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
1. In accordance with Article 73 of Company Act and Article 23 of Business
Mergers And Acquisitions Act.
2. The company's extraordinary shareholders meeting, held on April 15,
2022, resolved to merge by absorption with Far EasTone Telecommunications
Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Far EasTone")., with Far EasTone as
the surviving company and The company as the dissolving company.
The merger base date is tentatively as September 30, 2022. Far EasTone
assume the company's total assets/liabilities and rights/obligations
after the merger base date.
3. If the creditors of the company have any objection related to the
merger, please submit it with the documentary evidence of creditor's
rights to the company in writing by delivered in person or by mail
(based on the postmark date, and the mailing address is Finance
Department, 8F., No.32, JiHu Rd., Neihu Dist., Taipei, 11492, Taiwan,
R.O.C.) within 31 days from the announcement date (from April 15 ,2022
to May 15, 2022).
If the creditors of the company fail to express the objection within the
prescribed time limit, you will be deemed to have no objection.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Asia Pacific Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASIA PACIFIC TELECOM CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 12 647 M 435 M 435 M
Net income 2021 -5 374 M -185 M -185 M
Net Debt 2021 10 161 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 443 M 1 012 M 1 012 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,77x
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart ASIA PACIFIC TELECOM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Asia Pacific Telecom Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIA PACIFIC TELECOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nan Jen Huang President & General Manager
Tiffany Yu Chief Financial Officer
Fang Ming Lu Chairman
Cho Cheng Huang VP-Information Technology Center
Chen Hui Li Chief Operating Officer & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIA PACIFIC TELECOM CO., LTD.-17.03%1 012
T-MOBILE US14.64%166 106
AT&T INC.5.18%139 966
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.6.04%75 345
KDDI CORPORATION25.07%74 335
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.94%71 072