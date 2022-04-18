Asia Pacific Telecom : Announcement the company's institutional director to resign

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/18 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Institutional director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Institutional director, Far EasTone Telecommunications Co.,Ltd (Representative: Vivian, Lee) 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Institutional director, Asia Pacific Telecom Co., Ltd. 5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A. 6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Resignation. 8.Reason for the change: Institutional director resigned. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A. 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/04/15~2024/08/24. 11.Effective date of the new appointment: N/A. 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:8/11. 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:2/3. 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: N/A. 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes. 16.Any other matters that need to be specified: The company received the letter of resignation from Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd (Representative: Vivian, Lee ) on April,18,2022,and the effective date of resignation is on April,18,2022.