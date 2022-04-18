Asia Pacific Telecom : Announcement the company's institutional director to resign

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/18
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Institutional director,
Far EasTone Telecommunications Co.,Ltd (Representative: Vivian, Lee)
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Institutional director, Asia Pacific Telecom Co., Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A.
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Resignation.
8.Reason for the change:
Institutional director resigned.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A.
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/04/15~2024/08/24.
11.Effective date of the new appointment: N/A.
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:8/11.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:2/3.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: N/A.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company received the letter of resignation from
Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd (Representative: Vivian, Lee )
on April,18,2022,and the effective date of resignation is on April,18,2022.