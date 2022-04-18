Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Asia Pacific Telecom Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3682   TW0003682001

ASIA PACIFIC TELECOM CO., LTD.

(3682)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
6.930 TWD   +1.61%
04:14aASIA PACIFIC TELECOM : Announcement the company's institutional director to resign
PU
04/15ASIA PACIFIC TELECOM : Announcement for the merger with Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. to the creditors
PU
04/15ASIA PACIFIC TELECOM : Announcement of change to the member of Remuneration Committee
PU
Asia Pacific Telecom : Announcement the company's institutional director to resign

04/18/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Asia Pacific Telecom Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/18 Time of announcement 15:56:55
Subject 
 Announcement the company's
institutional director to resign
Date of events 2022/04/18 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/18
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Institutional director,
Far EasTone Telecommunications Co.,Ltd (Representative: Vivian, Lee)
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Institutional director, Asia Pacific Telecom Co., Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A.
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Resignation.
8.Reason for the change:
Institutional director resigned.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A.
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/04/15~2024/08/24.
11.Effective date of the new appointment: N/A.
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:8/11.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:2/3.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: N/A.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company received the letter of resignation from
Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd (Representative: Vivian, Lee )
on April,18,2022,and the effective date of resignation is on April,18,2022.

Disclaimer

Asia Pacific Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12 647 M 434 M 434 M
Net income 2021 -5 374 M -184 M -184 M
Net Debt 2021 10 161 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 918 M 1 026 M 1 026 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,77x
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,3%
Technical analysis trends ASIA PACIFIC TELECOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Nan Jen Huang President & General Manager
Tiffany Yu Chief Financial Officer
Fang Ming Lu Chairman
Cho Cheng Huang VP-Information Technology Center
Chen Hui Li Chief Operating Officer & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIA PACIFIC TELECOM CO., LTD.-15.69%1 026
T-MOBILE US14.64%166 106
AT&T INC.5.18%139 966
KDDI CORPORATION25.34%74 204
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.4.75%74 140
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.94%71 067