Asia Plastic Recycling : Announcement to correct the company's loaing Company funds information declared.
04/15/2022 | 05:10am EDT
Provided by: Asia Plastic Recycling Holding Limited
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
17:02:04
Subject
Announcement to correct the company's loaing Company funds
information declared.
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Company name:Asia Plastic Recycling Holding Limited
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:None
5.Cause of occurrence:Revising The company's Loaning Company Funds
information decleard from 2021/12 to 2022/03
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
The company's Loaning Company Funds information
decleard from 2021/12 to 2022/03
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
None
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Sansd （Fujian）Plastic Co.,Ltd Loaning Company funds to it's
subsidiary Fujian Sansd Recycling Co.,Ltd
Date /Maximum /Increase (decrease) /Ending /Amount
Balance for/amount of individual/Balance/Actually
the Period /subsidiaries / /Drawn
/this month / /
110/12 478,500 / 478,500 /478,500 /478,500
111/01 480,700 / -480,700 / 478,500
111/02 480,700
111/03 480,700
9.Countermeasures:Re-uploaded to the Financial Report Update (Supplement)
section.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Asia Plastic Recycling Holding Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 09:09:08 UTC.