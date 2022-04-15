Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Asia Plastic Recycling Holding Limited
  News
  Summary
    1337   KYG0539R1039

ASIA PLASTIC RECYCLING HOLDING LIMITED

(1337)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
6.830 TWD   -0.87%
ASIA PLASTIC RECYCLING : Announcement to correct the company's loaing Company funds information declared.
PU
ASIA PLASTIC RECYCLING : Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for March 2022
PU
Asia Plastic Recycling Holding Limited Announces Consolidated Sales Revenues for Month and Year to Date Ended March 2022
CI
Asia Plastic Recycling : Announcement to correct the company's loaing Company funds information declared.

04/15/2022 | 05:10am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Asia Plastic Recycling Holding Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 17:02:04
Subject 
 Announcement to correct the company's loaing Company funds
information declared.
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Company name:Asia Plastic Recycling Holding Limited
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:None
5.Cause of occurrence:Revising The company's Loaning Company Funds
information decleard from 2021/12 to 2022/03
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
The company's Loaning Company Funds information
decleard from 2021/12 to 2022/03
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
None
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Sansd （Fujian）Plastic Co.,Ltd Loaning Company funds to it's
subsidiary Fujian Sansd Recycling Co.,Ltd
Date /Maximum    /Increase (decrease) /Ending /Amount
      Balance for/amount of individual/Balance/Actually
      the Period /subsidiaries        /       /Drawn
                 /this month          /       /

110/12 478,500 /  478,500  /478,500           /478,500
111/01 480,700 / -480,700            / 478,500
111/02 480,700
111/03 480,700
9.Countermeasures:Re-uploaded to the Financial Report Update (Supplement)
section.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Asia Plastic Recycling Holding Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 09:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
